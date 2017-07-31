Connecticut Science Center To Host Second Minecraft Event

The popular video game Minecraft comes to life for the second annual Pixelmania tournament at the Connecticut Science Center on Aug. 12 and 13.

The event features themed galleries with games and crafts for families and kids of all ages as well as a competitive Minecraft tournament open to ages 7 through 14.

The tournament has three rounds each day, focused on creative building, parkour through an obstacle course on the game, and a player versus player race called King of the Hill. The top prize for the tournament is worth more than $350 and includes a trophy, but every participant is a winner, says Tracy Shirer, the director of marketing and public relations for the Connecticut Science Center.

Second place is a $100 prize pack and a trophy; third place is a $50 prize pack an a trophy; and there are 30 finalist and 90 semifinalist prizes.

"We structure it so that there are a lot of opportunities for success," she says. "Everyone gets a bag full of swag, medals and great memories, whether you only make it to level one or if you go all the way to the finals."

Each day of tournament play is independent, with three rounds of play occurring between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

When putting together the events, Shirer tries to use a creative interpretation of the game, such as having a petting zoo with all of the animals seen in the game.

"They're playing video games but it's really about bringing people together and bringing the game to life," she says.

The science center decided to focus on the game Minecraft because of its educational value, Shirer says. Because it allows players to create structures out of cube-shaped supplies and has options for coding, the game can spark an interest in fields like computer science or architecture.

"People are using it in the classroom," she says. "We're bringing something fun and popular to the science center and exposing kids to more STEM, which is in line with our mission."

Competitive gamer Jake Kulinski is acting as a "shout caster" for the event to narrate the play-by-play of the tournament. He started playing Minecraft last year as a result of last year's event, and says he was impressed by the JavaScript coding that kids can learn from playing the game.

"We're teaching kids career skills so early on," he says. "It could spark interest in being a programmer, which is an amazing career."

Competitive gaming is an activity that Kulinski takes seriously, and it's a good motivator for players to set goals for themselves, he says: "E-sports is an actual sport. E-sports is growing and growing."

Minecraft is different than most other video games, however, according to Zac Zemantic, who works at the science center and has been helping to coordinate Pixelmania.

"It's one of the few video games that's creative rather than destructive," he says.

Zemantic's favorite activity within the game is to build recognizable structures such as Batman's Wayne Manor, within his Minecraft world.

"I like it because it's like unlimited Lego with unlimited pieces," he says. "I use it as a video game that doesn't have objectives, it's just to relax."

Zemantic looks forward to seeing what the kids will create during the creative build portion of the competition. This year, Shirer says, the science center is expecting roughly 400 participants over the weekend, and will run the tournament in time slots between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Other Pixelmania activites include a scavenger hunt, a gaming floor, a Minecraft photo booth, programmable robotic cubes, and a Creeper Carnival, which is outside on the plaza. The carnival will feature Jungle Jim's Minecraft Madness balloon show, games and giveaways, face painting, a DJ, and a giant inflatable obstacle course. Most Carnival activities will require 1 or 2 tokens to play.

Pixelmania tickets are $60 for non-science center tournament players, $14 for spectators with a paid tournament member, $21 for adult general admission, and $14 for ages 3 to 17 general admission. The event is free to Hartford residents as part of a monthlong free admission pass that the science center is offering. Registration and information: ctsciencecenter.org/pixelmania