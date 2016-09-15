Pipes In The Valley Brings Celtic Spirit Downtown

Pipes in the Valley Celtic Festival brings the spirit of the highlands to Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza with a day of traditional and rock Celtic music, step dancing, bagpipers, birds of prey, Highland cows, kids' activities, puppetry and storytelling, sword demonstrations and athletic games.

Vendors will be selling Celtic food and there will be plenty of Ten Penny Ale at the Olde Burnside Brewing Co. tent. Admission is free. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Information: riverfront.org.