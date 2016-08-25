Labor Day Weekend: Events To Soak Up The Last Of Summer

It might be called Labor Day weekend, but who pays attention to that? No working allowed: It's three days meant for soaking up the last minutes of summer outdoors. Here are a few options:

The New England Food Truck Fest at Mohegan Sun: Sept. 3 from noon to 10 p.m. and Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. in the casino's winter parking lot, with more than 30 trucks, kids activities, live bands and fireworks. Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. Food is purchased separately. nefoodtruckfestmohegansun.com.

Blues, Views & BBQ Festival: Sept. 3 and 4 at on the grounds of the Levitt Pavilion & The Westport Library on Jesup Road, Westport. Dan Stevens, Randy Brody Drum Circle, Funky Dawgz Brass Band and many other bands performing alongside country-fair type activities, including bull-riding, pie-eating contests, a barbecue competition and more. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 203-505-8716, bluesviewsbbq.com.

Free Movies in Riverside Park, Hartford: Sept. 2 "The Martian" is shown courtesy of Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, at sunset. Bear's food truck on site. riverfront.org.

Odyssey: A Greek Festival: Sept. 2 to 5, at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Road, Orange. Greek food, music, dance and culture. Rain or shine. Free parking and admission. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Monday. 203-795-1347, saintbarbara.org.

Jewett City Bike Night: Sept. 1 at Griswold Veterans Memorial Park, 68 Ashland St., Jewett City. Enjoy food and a concert from rock cover band Red Light. $5 secures a reserved parking spot; first come, first served. All proceeds will go to the Griswold Youth Center & Young Marines. Starts at 5 p.m. griswoldyfs.com.

Historic Festival & Vintage Racing, Sept. 2 to 5: Lime Rock Park, 60 White Hollow Rd., Lakeville. Three days of on-track car racing featuring vintage vehicles from as early as the 1900s to the mid-'80s. Friday and Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets: Friday $28, Saturday and Monday $66, Sunday $45. Parking free, kids 16 and under get free admission with accompanying adults. limerock.com

Roller Coaster Race at Lake Compounce, Sept. 4: Participants can choose between a 5K run/walk through the park, a 10K race around the park and surrounding areas or a roller coaster ride — the amount of rides you go on throughout the day will be tracked, ride a total of 5K to get a medal. There will be a post-race party with refreshments, DJ and award ceremony. rollercoasterrace.com

CountryFest, Sept. 4: Be entertained with a night full of country music. Craig Morgan headlines the concert at Muzzy Field in Bristol with opening act Scott Stevens. Tickets $35, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. bristolbluesbaseball.com.

New Haven Road Race, Sept. 5: The 20K and 5K return for the 39th year, bringing with it a new half marathon. Following the race will be live music on the green, food and beer for participants and inflatables for kids to enjoy. newhavenroadrace.org.

Enfield Pirate and Food Truck Festival, Sept. 3: A pirate-themed fundraising event benefiting Kids First of Enfield. Live performances, costume contests, games, shopping, food and much more. The fun is happening on the Enfield town green from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. facebook.com

Clam Bake at Brownstone & Annual Cannonball Competition, Sept. 3: Starting at noon guests can compete to make the "biggest splash in your silliest costume." Prizes are awarded. From 1 to 3 p.m. The clam bake will be serving up steamed New England lobster and grilled lemon — thyme chicken, steamers with shallots and garlic broth, native corn on the cob, red bliss potatoes, farmers market salad and fresh fruit for dessert. Reservations and a deposit are required, $49.95. Receive 25 percent off park passes when purchased with clam bake. 866-860-0208 and brownstonepark.com/events.

Lutz Children's Museum's Farm Day, Sept. 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fish Family Farm, 20 Dimock Lane, Bolton. Farm animals, hayrides, games, live music, vendor market and all the farm-fresh cream you can eat. $10. 860-646-9745 lutzmuseum.org

Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards, Sept. 3 through Nov. 6: 4 acres of towering corn, 2 miles of pathways, trivia questions along the way. Other activities include pick your own apples, pears and pumpkins; pony- and horse-drawn wagon rides (weekends and holidays), and more. Free for children 3 and under; $5 for children ages 4-12; $10 for adults. Reeds Gap Road, Middlefield. lymanorchards.com

Prudence Crandall Day, Sept. 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This national historic landmark celebrates Prudence Crandall's 213th birthday with crafts demonstrations and sales on the museum lawn, music with Song-A-Day of Coventry, Canterbury Lions food sales and games on the lawn. Free. Museum will be open for self-guided tours. Rain or shine. 1 South Canterbury Road, Canterbury. 860-546-7800.

Repurpose Happiness Vintage and Maker Market, Sept. 3: Chester Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans and vintage/antique merchants from all over Connecticut present handmade, vintage, repurposed and antique goods among a fleet of food trucks and live music. Rain or shine. $2 adults, children under 12 free, $10 early buyers (9 a.m.) 860-395-0558, repurposehappiness.com

Marine Life Study Cruises, through Sept. 5. 1 p.m. daily. The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Study marine biodiversity from the water's surface down to the bottom for a first-hand understanding of Long Island Sound's interdependent marine life. Cruises 2.5 hours. $29.95; members: $24.95. Check for other departure times. 203-852-0700. maritimeaquarium.org