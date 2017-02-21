No One's A Loser At CT's New Naskart Racing And Trampoline Park

In the words of NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt: "Second place is just the first place loser."

The printout from heat 37 on the Coca-Cola track the new Naskart indoor kart racing park in Montville showed that I placed 11th out of 12 racers, or in the late Mr. Earnhardt's parlance: I was the 10th-place loser.

And with all due respect to the racing legend, sometimes just not being in last place — heck, just finishing — is freaking awesome. Because, with that pathetic showing, I exorcised one of the great humiliations of my life.

When I was 9 years old, my older brother ran me off a go-kart track, his 13-year-old self cackling while lapping me over and over as I tearfully attempted to extricate my vehicle from a tire barrier. A track worker mercifully helped me out, but not before I vowed to never again set foot on a go-kart track.

So when I took the assignment to write about the Naskart Indoor Kart Racing & Trampoline Park — a $10 million, 110,000 square-foot family-funderland that opened Jan. 1 just 14 miles from Mohegan Sun casino — I was hoping to avoid having to drive. My first trip to the impressive facility yielded plenty of information, including firsthand knowledge about the 8,000-square-foot trampoline park and the food (the blue cheese burger and housemade chips were surprisingly way above average), but nothing about the experience of racing. Thus, my editor was less than impressed, requiring a second trip, this time with my wife and sons in tow. I would drive while my wife supervised the kids at the trampoline park upstairs.

The Facility

Naskart, which claims to be the world's largest indoor kart track facility, has two multi-level, quarter-mile tracks: The Coca-Cola track has more straightaways, making it "faster" than its unsponsored counterpart; Track 2 has more twists and turns, more like a go-karting version of a Formula 1 track and is considered more technical. I chose the Coca-Cola track because I figured my middle-age racing self would only be slightly better than my prepubescent self.

The facility's 45 electric-powered vehicles go up to 40 miles per hour, says Naskart sales and marketing manager Rachel Hannas-Metz, and the tracks can be combined into one super-labyrinthine behemoth for special events.

"The owners were down in Florida and were visiting another karting facility and they said, 'let's bring this to New England,'" says Hannas-Metz. "It's a family friendly area and they wanted to capture that audience."

Naskart In Montville Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant Naskart racers must be at least 12 years old and 58-inches tall. The heats are divided into adult (15 years old and up) and junior (12 to 14). Naskart racers must be at least 12 years old and 58-inches tall. The heats are divided into adult (15 years old and up) and junior (12 to 14). (Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant) (Suzie Hunter/Hartford Courant)

The public reception has been nearly universal praise, Hannas-Metz says. The facility has the capacity to handle about 200 people per hour and, on some days it has operated at that level, Hannas-Metz says. Soon it will be able to accommodate leagues and group parties, she says.

"It's been wonderful. Everyone has been really patient with us, working out the kinks, so we are just about there," says Hannas-Metz, noting that racers come from all over New England and New York and that she has fielded inquiries from Florida and Europe. "We get a diverse crowd."

"We did three races today, and I would rate it 10 out of 10," says Marco Araujo, who raced with his sister, Katharina, and their father. "There's other places … but this one is more advanced. I like how there are two different varieties of tracks. [Track 2] was a lot more fun than the other one. It's more complex."

Racing is for anyone 12 and over and at least 58 inches tall. The heats are divided into adult (15 years old and up) and junior (12 to 14).

Start Your Engines

When you first enter, a chipper greeter ushers you to a bay of computers to sign an electronic waiver form for the racing and the trampoline park.

Then you line up to schedule your entertainment. A yearlong membership fee of $7 a person is required for both jumpers and drivers. Races cost $19.95 a pop, and first-timers are also required to sit through a brief training session that stresses the rules, such as no alcohol consumption before racing, no bumping, and when to move out of the way so you can be passed (when track monitors point at you with a flag.)

Depending on how fast you are, a race will mean 4 or 5 times around the track (laps average 60 to 70 seconds).

Anyway, after the briefing, I waited in line for about five minutes with about a dozen fellow racers. This was the first indication that I was in over my head. One guy had his own helmet and seemed to know the employees on a first-name basis. I was in for a shellacking. Not shockingly, he lapped me and finished first, and far had the second-fastest lap of the day, so far. Everyone else seemed to be wearing some type of racing and/or automotive repair apparel. Not that means anything, but I assume that if you wear that stuff, you know your way around a race track.

But I only started getting nervous when I put on my extra-large, Naskart-supplied helmet (a massive cranium didn't make me feel any better about myself) and settled into my electric-powered vehicle.

All I remember after seeing the checkered flag signal us to start is that I had the flag to pull over pointed at me a lot; I nearly spun out the couple of times; I went as fast as I could; I wasn't the guy who skidded off the track (and I don't feel guilty about being relieved it wasn't me); and I not-so-innocently sent someone trying to pass me into the barrier (I do feel a little bad about that).

And that childhood trauma notwithstanding, it was fun. I'm not sure I'm willing to get my rear bumper kicked again, but I'm glad I did it.

Jump, Eat, Drink

If I am any example, racing clearly is not for everyone.

"People come here just to jump," Hannas-Metz says.

At the trampoline park, jumpers (anyone over 2 years old) pay $8 per half hour, or $14 for a full hour. My 3-year-old and 19-month-old boys were big fans, and the older one insisted on wearing the neon socks provided with the cost of membership to school the next day. The jumping areas, set up on a grid, are safe for younger kids to just kook around, and there are areas for dodgeball and basketball slams. Older kids were practicing some impressive gymnastics routines.

All that jumping and driving works up an appetite: The food fare ranges from burgers ($10, $11.50 with cheese), to all beef hot dogs ($5), to wood-fired pizzas ($10 to $14). Appetizers include housemade chips ($5), Bavarian pretzels served with cheddar sauce ($8), Korean barbecue wings ($10) and house and cranberry blue salads ($6 and $8). Like the rest of the facility, the food has been met with a positive response.

"We had someone from the New York Yankees come in and say our hot dogs were really good," Hannas-Metz says. "People come in just to have dinner."