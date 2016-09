You're never too old to play in the mud.

The Terrain New England mud run race offers 25 obstacles on 5K and 10K courses — for the fun of both competitors and spectators — on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park at 205 E. Thompson Road.

Free for spectators; $60 for the 5K; $65 for the 10K. Registration and information: terrainracing.com