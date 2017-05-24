What To Do Memorial Day Weekend

Lime Rock Park in Lakeville hosts The Royals' Garage Sunday Car Show on Sunday, May 28, featuring muscle cars, import/tuners, street rods, motorcycles, classic cars, antiques, race cars, trucks, and even some homemade contraptions. The show takes place on the Sam Posey Straight as the final day of the Pirelli World Challenge race weekend (those who have a weekend ticket are admitted at no additional charge into the show). For all others,entry fee is $5 adults in advance or $10 at the gate; current or former members of the U.S. Armed Forces (with any proof of service) as well as children 16 and under are free. Show entry for vehicles is 9 to 10:30 a.m., with spectators encouraged to arrive at 11. limerock.com/car-shows

Hartford's Bushnell Park hosts the Inaugural Connecticut House Music Festival Sunday, May 28. The music, featuring DJs Cajar, Ryan Kennell, Power Divine, Sobi-One, Legacy, Snafu, Breaka Dawn, Eric Furtado, Mike Nyce, Charles Henry, John Hunter and Mike Johnson, starts at 2 p.m. Free. Donations accepted at gofundme.com

Wethersfield's annual Memorial Day Parade is Saturday, May 27, stepping off at 9 a.m. in Old Wethersfield. The parade will head west on State Street to Nott Street then to Garden Street. It will then proceed down Garden Street, left onto Church Street and then right onto Main Street. The parade will continue on Main Street, then take a left back onto Garden Street to Broad Street. The Reviewing Stand will be on the Broad Street Green.

Directly after the parade, the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum presents a Revolutionary War encampment and battle scene re-enactments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 211 Main St. The event also features sword-wielding horsemen, a dashing band of British redcoats, marching, musket firing and music. Free. webb-deane-stevens.org and wethersfieldct.com/memorial-day

The New Britain Memorial Day Parade is Tuesday, May 30, the traditional Memorial Day to Veterans, beginning at 6 p.m. at the top of Broad and Burritt streets. The line of march is east on Broad Street to South on Main Street past the Reviewing and Grand Stand in Central Park to the dispersing point at Franklin Square in front of the New Britain Courthouse.

Bloomfield's Memorial Day schedule on Monday, May 29, includes a road race at 9:30 a.m.; a Memorial Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery at 10 a.m.; and a parade assembly at 11 a.m. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m.; and a post-parade ceremony at the Town Green is at noon. Race registration: raceentry.com/race-reviews/bloomfield-memorial-day-5k

The Paradise City Arts Festival returns to the 3 Country Fairgrounds in Northampton, Mass., with 250 competitively juried artists exhibiting their original works from Saturday to Monday, May 27 to 29. $14 for adults, $12 for seniors $8 for students, free under 12. Three-day pass available for $16. Free parking. 860-511-9725 and paradisecityarts.com.

Foxwoods invites anyone over 21 to be cool at the pool during it Vegas-style Liquid Sunday parties starting Memorial Day weekend and running through Sept. 3. Rich Money Beatz and DJ J Smith open, with different themes, EDM DJs and celebrity guests every week. The pool opens at noon. $20. foxwoods.com

The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village is offering free admission to all military personnel and a discount to their guests from Saturday to Monday, May 27 to 29. General admission: $19.99, $16.99 for 60+, children under 2 are free. 860-443-4367 and NaturesArtVillage.com/Military.

Dachshunds take over Bristol's Lake Compounce for three hours on Saturday, May 27, for the annual Weiner Race 100 from noon to 3 p.m. Following the race at 4 p.m., coincidentally, is a hot-dog eating contest. The amusement park also is hosting a barbecue picnic on Sunday and Monday from noon to 6 p.m. Fees and information at lakecompounce.com.

Visit Fort Trumbull in New London on Sunday, May 28, and you can tour the visitors center for an interactive look at more than 225 years of military history, walk the fort, ramparts and boardwalk overlooking New London Harbor and enjoy a free concert by the Coast Guard Academy Band at 1 p.m. (Concert rain date is Monday, May 29.)

Local vendors and artisans fill Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring gardening talks, a summer barbecue and thousands of spring starts for your garden. Free. heirloommkt.com.

Join Walk Hartford for a leisurely paced stroll through Pope Park with a stop at Hog River Brewing Co. on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 3 p.m. Walk is free. Meet at the tall, spinning sculpture outside of the park.

Discover how New Englanders reared sheep for their wool in the 1830s at Old Sturbridge Village's annual sheep shearing festival, Wool Days, Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 through 29.There will be at least 18 sheep and 16 spring lambs in the Village. For times and details of all activities, call 800-733-1830 or visit osv.org.

Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center presents a Native New Year Clambake on Saturday, May 27. Chef Sherry Pocknett and traditional bakemaster Vernon Pocknett will serve an eastern woodland clambake prepared in the Native tradition of using hot stones and rockweed to steam lobster, fish, steamers, linguica, hot dogs, corn on the cob, white potato, sweet potato, onion and brown bread. Traditional singing and exhibition dancing are also part of the celebration. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m.; at 1 p.m. the clambake is served. $85. 860-411-9671; pequotmuseum.org.

Mystic Seaport hosts a Salute to Summer Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that includes tours of historic vessels, exhibits and outdoor activities such as 19th-century carnival, lawn and parlor games, a tug-of-war, harpoon throwing, and whaleboat rowing. $28.95 adults; $26.95 seniors (ages 65-plus); $18.95 youth (4-14); age 3 and under are free. 860-572-0711, mysticseaport.org