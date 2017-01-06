Events Honoring Life, Dreams Of Martin Luther King Jr.

Connecticut institutions are offering events commemorating the dreams, life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here are just a few.

Hartford Public Library presents New York actor David Mills performing "Dare to Dream: The Words of Martin Luther King Jr." Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Library on the main floor near the new books. At 4 p.m., Mills performs at the Albany Branch, 1250 Albany Ave. As MLK, he will deliver excerpts from "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," "Early Days," "Be the Best," "Promised Land," "If I Had Sneezed" and the "I Have a Dream" speech from the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. hplct.org.

The Connecticut Convention Center, Hartford hosts the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, III, on Monday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. Hrabowski is president of UMBC (University of Maryland, Baltimore County) since 1992. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Donation is $55. dsthartford.com

Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, Hartford hosts a free open house, Monday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring tours, hands-on writing and crafts activities for all ages, bell ringing for nonviolence and peace and a discussion of the film "13th," director Ava Duvernay's in-depth look at the prison system in the United States. harrietbeecherstowe.org.

Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven hosts its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice weekend on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 15 and 16.

Admission is free and includes performances, interactive museum displays and storytelling. Sunday hours are noon to 4 p.m.; Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 203-432-3776 and peabody.yale.edu.

The State of Connecticut Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission will partake in the 31st annual Bell Ringing of the Liberty Bell as a symbol of freedom and justice to honor the live of Dr. King on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Hall of Flags of the State Capitol Building, Hartford. The event begins at 10 a.m. with a continental breakfast and the ceremony begins at 11. The Commission will also present service awards to its 2017 honorees, including Patricia Johnson Wrice, former director of Operation Fuel. Free.

Congregation Beth Israel, West Hartford presents the Rev. Dr. Alvan N. Johnson, Jr. speaks about King on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Johnson served for 30 years at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Bloomfield, and then as presiding elder in the Brooklyn-Westchester District of the A.M.E. Church. He is currently pastor of Grant A.M.E. Church in Boston. cbict.org

The Buttonwood Tree, Middletown presents Warren Byrd's Byrdspeak Sessions, with special guest Mixashawn, on Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. The program, Refresh MLK, will evoke the spirit of King with music and spoken word, $10. buttonwood.org

The Stepping Stones Museum for Children, Norwalk opens Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can make paper doves and watch King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech from 11 a.m. to noon. $15 adults and children and $10 for seniors. Children under 1 are free. 203-899-0606 and steppingstonesmuseum.org.

Windsor Town Hall in Council Chambers: Archer Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church hosts its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration for the community on Monday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with music, performances and words of reflection. The keynote speaker is Uyi Osunde, principal of Windsor High School and former NFL player. Free. Refreshments after the program. 860-688-5225.

Greater New Haven Peace Council sponsors a community reading of King's speeches Friday, Jan. 13, at noon at the Amistad statue in front of New Haven City Hall. To read a part of the speech, call 203-389-9547 or e-mail grnhpeacecouncil@gmail.com

Westport Country Playhouse's free Martin Luther King Day Celebration, featuring keynote speaker Professor Tricia Rose of Brown University, will be on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. and will include choral music by the Men's Community Gospel Chorus of Norwalk, led by Greg Detroy. Students from Trumbull's Regional Center for the Arts will present a spoken-word piece, "A World That Listens," based on King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail." Refreshments will be served. 203-227-4177.

Bruce Museum, Greenwich, hosts family activities on Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., that are included with admission. Activities include an African and African American storytelling performance by Eshu Bumpus at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bumpus captivates his audience by telling tales leavened with music, humor and mystery. His stories encourage laughter, creativity and participation. Limited seating. brucemuseum.org.