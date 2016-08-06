An Amusing Hike Through Whittemore Sanctuary On The Banks Of Lake Quassapaug

The sounds of children laughing and splashing echoed across the surface of Lake Quassapaug. The clickety-clack of a wooden roller coaster and the sounds of distant screams mixed in with a flock of Canada geese splashing as they landed in the water. A far-off loudspeaker bellowed about a missing child.

Middlebury's Quassy Amusement Park can be seen in the distance from the nook of a cove filled with tall white pines within Flanders Nature Center and Land Trust's Whittemore Sanctuary. The amusement park, loaded with visitors on a hot summer afternoon, stands in stark contrast to a solitary sanctuary visitor surrounded only by the natural world.

The 686-acre preserve, straddles the border between the two northwestern towns of Woodbury and Middlebury, with the lake's western shore serving as the dividing line. Stand on shore and you are in Woodbury. Wade into the water and you are in Middlebury.

According to the land trust, the sanctuary has been in existence since 1965, when Flanders signed a lease with the J.H. Whittemore Corp. The trust managed the sanctuary until it was able to buy it in 1999. A bronze plaque notes the sanctuary is "open to the public for passive recreation and environmental education" — which is kind of the definition of a sanctuary.

My favorite spot along the more than 8 miles of trails is in the middle of the preserve, at a place on the map simply called "bird blind" and overlooking a body of water known as the "bog." There you will find a spacious wooden bird blind dedicated to Elizabeth "Betty" Root, a "friend of birds." Although I'm not much of a birder myself, I find repose sitting here as a strong wind blows across the bog filled with water lilies and large dead trees.

The nearly 4-mile loop trail around the sanctuary's perimeter is marked with white blazes. The path begins and ends at the main parking area along Route 64. Following the path counterclockwise — I always follow a loop trail in this direction for some unknown reason — the trail passes through a huge swath of jumbled boulders before passing along the banks of the lake with its views south to the park.

Quassy began as a New Haven Railroad "trolley park" in 1908. The trolleys would bring people to the park on weekends to ride the merry-go-round, dance under the pavilion and in the halls, or paddle and swim in the waters of Lake Quassapaug — a Native American Indian name meaning "big pond" or "big rock." In 1937, three Waterbury businessmen purchased the park: John Frantzis, who used to sell ice cream and lemonade at the park; George Terezakis, who once sold popcorn; and Mike Leon, who sold hot dogs and created the Quassy of today.

The eastern portion of the park is beautiful, with trails snaking through fern-covered forest floors and under huge white pines. According to the trust, the forest on the property is "one of the oldest privately managed forests in Connecticut, containing planted white pine, regenerated oak and several large laurel and tulip tree stands." There are plenty of side trails down to the banks of the lake.

Another neat feature of the sanctuary is the "Old East West Road" that runs along the preserve's southern portion. Hikers will easily be able to pick out exactly where the old road ran with huge maples hulking over the road and ribbons of stone walls bordering it. It's almost a journey into the past, as it is easy to imagine stagecoaches, horses and farmers in wagons using this road before Route 64 was built.

Sure, you can board the Quassy Express Train or strap yourself into the Wooden Warrior roller coaster or splash down The Big Flush. But those looking for a quieter journey can drop the kids off at the park and explore the thrills and excitement of the natural world.

If you go: Take I-84 to Exit 17 and follow the signs for "amusement park" along Route 64 west. The sanctuary is about a half-mile past Quassy Amusement Park, the first right turn after you cross into Woodbury. Visit www.flandersnaturecenter.org/pdfs/whittemore_sanctuary.pdf for a detailed map of the sanctuary.