A 14-Mile Hike Through Four Towns With Few Hints Of Civilization

The Richard H. Goodwin Trail is sheer outdoor brilliance.

The newly opened trail travels 14 miles from an old farm in East Haddam into Salem and Lyme to a lonely lake in East Lyme. During that distance, the path remains in field and forest with only a few hints of civilization. It crosses a road to civilization only four times. Four times. How is that even possible in the 21st century near the heavily developed shoreline?

A new bridge uses the abandoned abutments from an old bridge allowing the trail to cross over the Eightmile River.

The trail, which was officially opened in June, was the creation of the Eightmile River Wild & Scenic Watershed Coordinating Committee. The trail crosses land trust preserves, town-owned open spaces, state wildlife management areas and a property owned by Yale University. It was basically a matter of looking at a map, seeing all the open space and connecting them with a trail.

I've always been an advocate for linking trails and open spaces. Sure, it's great to hike several miles of trails within a 70-acre nature preserve. But there is beauty in connecting a preserve to town- and state-owned land and sprinkling in permission to cross private land and travel for miles and miles in one of the country's most densely populated states. It's what the Connecticut Forest and Park Association has been doing since 1929 with its 825-mile Blue-Blazed Trail network.

But if this is something that could be done on a municipal level, Connecticut would be an even more enjoyable place to explore. Branford has its "Branford Trail" — a 28-mile loop around the shoreline town that includes a mix of trails through open space and along roads.

The Richard H. Goodwin trail is named after the late, world-renowned botanist and conservationist who lived in East Haddam. He as one of the founders of The Nature Conservancy and also started the organization's Connecticut chapter. Today, the conservancy works in all 50 states and more than 30 countries. The group has protected more than 117 million acres and 5,000 miles of river around the world.

Signs for the new Richard H. Goodwin Trail are yellow diamonds and include a large "G."

The trail is marked by yellow diamond blazes on trees with a big dark green "G" in the middle. The blazes not only helped me follow the trail on a warm, humid late summer afternoon, but also gave me a craving for Gatorade since the trail markers are similar to the logo for the sports drink.

I began my journey at the northern end — or beginning — of the trail at the Boot Rock portion of the Chapel Farm Preserve in East Haddam along Route 82. I had hiked Chapel Farm prior to the creation of the trail and at the time had to continue my exploration after wading across the Eightmile River because there was no bridge. That's not an issue anymore as a very solid new wooden bridge has since been built across the river.

The trail passes an old root cellar and winds its way along the banks of a pond and across the first road crossing into another preserve. The trail continues through the state's Eightmile River Wildlife Management Area and briefly along the old Norwich-Essex Turnpike and up a dirt road and across the East Branch of the Eightmile River and into Salem and its Darling Road Preserve.

The 14-mile-long trail uses a combination of old farm roads and paths through the woods. This old farm road is in East Lyme.

That's where my northern foray along the trail came to an end as I hiked back to the car and then drove to the southern end — or beginning of the trail at East Lyme's Darrow Pond. This portion is a bit more strenuous and travels through town-owned property with beautiful views of the pond before passing through deep woods and into property owned by Yale around the scenic Powers Lake. Again I hiked for a few miles and returned.

Someday I will have to complete the entire trail. But for now I will celebrate with the knowledge that connecting open spaces works and it doesn't have to stop at the preserve or town — or multiple towns' borders. So towns across the state, it's time to connect the dots and open spaces.

The Goodwin Trail passes through woods filled with ferns and stone walls.

Parking for the northern portion of the trail is along Route 82 just east of its junction with Route 156. Parking for the southern portion of the trail is located by taking Route 161 south from Route 85 and turning right on Mostowy Road. Look for an unmarked road on the right and follow to the end. Visit www.lymelandtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Richard_H._Goodwin_Trail_Map.pdf for a map of the trail as well as other parking areas along the trail.