Hartford Wolf Pack To Give Away Mark Twain Bobble-Head Dolls

The Hartford Wolf Pack minor-league hockey team will give away Mark Twain bobblehead dolls on March 4 at its home game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to the Mark Twain House & Museum.

The dolls will be given to the first 3,000 fans through the turnstiles, Kim Beal of the Twain House said. The dolls depict Twain, with his unmistakable bushy mustache and cloud of white hair, wearing a Wolf Pack jersey and hockey gloves and holding a hockey stick. He stands on a pedestal bearing a logo for Xfinity. Xfinity, the event's sponsor, paid for the dolls, Beal said.

Beal said a bobblehead sold in the museum's gift shop for $22.95 shows Twain wearing his traditional white suit. The hockey-jersey dolls will not be sold in the gift shop, Beal said.

The dolls were the idea of Adam Goldberg, the Wolf Pack's director of business development. "I have wanted to do a Mark Twain bobble head since I got here four years ago," Goldberg said. "Before I got here my last stop was in Memphis at a minor-league baseball team. We had an Elvis bobblehead with a Memphis Redbirds uniform. I have a thing for historical people in uniform."

The game starts at 3 p.m. at the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Adult admission, bought in advance, ranges from $20 to $45. Children ages 2 to 12 cost $10. On the day of the game, $2 is added to each admission. hartfordwolfpack.com.