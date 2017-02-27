KNOX Greenhouse Party: Can We Call It Lit This Time?

It's Hartford's hottest party every winter, although it already felt like spring outside. 75 Degrees, An Urban Greenhouse Party brought nearly 300 people to the KNOX greenhouse for Tron-themed, blacklit festivities on Friday, Feb. 24.

“In Tron, there's a whole world of wonder and there's such a can-do attitude,” says KNOX Executive Director Ron Pitz. “The party always aims to show there's some magic hidden in this city.”

The party was a fundraiser to support KNOX's environmental initiative toward the beautification of Hartford with tree plantings, community gardens, and urban farming.

And what’s more magical than all-you-can-eat-and drink local beer, craft Wild Moon liqueur cocktails, wine, appetizers, and gourmet popsicles by Let’s Start From Scratch. Neon attire from the 1980s was encouraged, and glow sticks were provided at the door.