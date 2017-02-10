Magic, Music And Mad Science At KidsPlay Fun Fair

Three live stage shows with magic, music and mad science make up the KidsPlay Family Fun Fair in Torrington Sunday, Feb. 19 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair takes place at both the Warner Theater and the KidsPlay Museum. The stage shows, in the Warner's Carole and Ray Neag Studio, start at noon with magician Peter James. At 1:30, the Pop Ups put on a rock and roll puppet show, and at 3 p.m., the program is "Science Behind Superheros," which explores the science of flight, how science can make things invisible, and how Spiderman might walk up walls.

Other activities include face art, balloon twisting, clowns and interactive exhibits. A $15 ticket admits as many as six people. kidsplaymuseum.org.