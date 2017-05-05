Inaugural Spring Hooker Day Parade Adds All-Day Fest

The Hooker Day Parade, the loosey-goosey celebration of Hartford founder Thomas Hooker, used to be one of the highlights of October in the city. Not any more. Festival organizers wanted to expand the parade to a daylong festival and move it out of the autumn to the spring.

"There's a lot of stuff going on in the fall, leaf peeping, apple festivals, Night Fall," says Chip McCabe, spokesman for the Hartford Business Improvement District, which organizes the parade. "We wanted it while school is still in session, not in the dead heat of the summer."

The inaugural springtime Hooker Day Parade is Saturday, May 13, starting at 11 a.m. at the corner of High and Asylum streets.

The procession will head east on Asylum, south on Ann Uccello Street, east on Pearl Street, north on Trumbull Street, west on Church Street, south on Ann Uccello, west on Allyn Street, then south on Union Place to Bushnell Park's band shell.

Participants will include school groups, cultural dance troupes, drill teams, historical impersonators, roller skaters, drum corps and Anne Cubberly's "Night Fall" puppets.

The parade will include marching units primarily, with only two vehicles.

"It's a Mardi Gras-styled event. We want to throw beads and candy," McCabe says. "There are laws. You can't have vehicles if you're throwing things out at attendees."

The park festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature bands on two stages performing an eclectic variety of music, an artisans' fair, food trucks, a City Steam beer garden and informational booths by local organizations. Hartford Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs are presenting a "kids' zone" with bubbles, LEGO, face painting, lawn games, a craft table and hula hoops. The Bushnell Park Carousel will be open.

Hooker Day Parade Nick Caito / Hartford Courant John Singnam, left, and Steve Jack pound out the rhythm while their Hartford area band Funky Dawgz plays a rendition of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" at the end of the Hooker Day Parade. The offbeat event celebrates Hartford's founding by Thomas Hooker in 1635, and features music and outlandish costumes. John Singnam, left, and Steve Jack pound out the rhythm while their Hartford area band Funky Dawgz plays a rendition of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" at the end of the Hooker Day Parade. The offbeat event celebrates Hartford's founding by Thomas Hooker in 1635, and features music and outlandish costumes. (Nick Caito / Hartford Courant)

Among the performers at the festival will be Joey Batts; UZOO; Nicki Mathis' Afrikan Amerikan Jazz; Orice Jenkins; Belle of the Fall; The Professors of Sweet, Sweet Music; RCF Music; Matthew Falkowski; Hartford Opera Theater Inc.; Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum, & Dance Corp; Cultural Dance Troupe of the West Indies Inc.; Tnmot Aztro Performance Art and Dance Installation; Hartford Hot Several Brass Band; and Puerto Rican Bomba y Plena with the Cepeda Family.

Those who want to participate in the event are asked to sign up in advance at hartford.com/hookerday2017.

Citywide Events

The organizers of the festival are, above all, Hartford boosters. They hope visitors will take advantage of other events on May 13 and spend all day and evening in the city. Entertainment includes plays, concerts, comedy, boxing matches, a baseball game and museum events.

Cedar Hill Cemetery: Feathered Friends Walk, annual bird-watching stroll. 6:30 a.m. Free. cedarhillfoundation.org.

Dunkin' Donuts Park: Legends for Youth Clinic, former Major League Baseball players teach kids fundamentals of the game. 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Register: securea.mlb.com/mlbpaa/events/legends_form.jsp

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art: "Creature Feature," in the Second Saturdays series of family events. Visitors are encouraged to find animals in works of art. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. thewadsworth.org.

Various locations downtown: Artist Paolo Cirio, with a team from Real Art Ways, will do a public-art installation, "Street Ghosts." Life-sized photos from Google Street View of random pedestrians will be installed in places where the pictures were taken. Starts at noon. realartways.org.

TheaterWorks: "Next to Normal," a stage musical about a family's struggle with mental illness. 2:30 and 8 p.m. theaterworkshartford.org.

Union Station: "Rumble in the Capitol 2," series of 20 bouts presented by Hartford Boxing Center to benefit Foster Buddies Network. 6 p.m. hartfordboxingcenter.com/

Dunkin Donuts Park: Hartford Yard Goats play Erie SeaWolves. 6:05 p.m. milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t538.

Webster Underground: The Revelation tour featuring Oceano. 6:30 p.m. webstertheater.com.

Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts: "A Mother's Day Celebration," gospel music with Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp and Anita Wilson. 7 p.m. thebushnell.org.

XFinity Theatre: Luke Bryan: Huntin' Fishin' And Lovin' Every Day Tour, with opening act Brett Eldredge. 7 p.m. livenation.com.

Infinity Music Hall & Bistro: D.A. Foster & the Shaboo All-Stars & Friends: Musical Extravaganza to Benefit Work for Vessels for Vets. 8 p.m. infinityhall.com.

Hartford Stage: George Bernard Shaw's "Heartbreak House," directed by Darko Tresnjak. 8 p.m. hartfordstage.org.

Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts: Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents "Russian Intensity," with Borodin's Prince Igor Overture, Glazunov's Concerto for Violin in A minor, Op. 82 and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36, TH 27. 8 p.m. thebushnell.org.

City Steam: Mike Gaffney, John Consoli, Bryan McKenna, standup comedy. 8 p.m. www.citysteam.biz.

Black-Eyed Sally's: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix, blues-rock combo. 9 p.m. blackeyedsallys.com.

Arch Street Tavern: Shaun Martin jazz concert. 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com.