Jenks Spring Home Show At XL Center; Fishing/Hunting Show At Convention Center

The XL Center in Hartford turns into a one-stop shopping destination for all things home improvement this weekend. The Jenks Spring Home Show, on March 31 and April 1 and 2, features more than 300 home professionals, including remodelers, builders and custom cabinet makers, who will provide information on the latest trends and offer promotional pricing on goods and services. Hours are Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, children 12 and under are free. xlcenter.com

Over the same three days at the Connecticut Convention Center, there's a 5,000-gallon fish tank with live fishing demonstrations, free seminars by fishing and hunting experts, no-cost appraisals of antique and collectible fishing lures and tackle, hands-on activities for all ages and the latest gear for purchase as part of the the 2017 Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show. Hours are Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is cash only: $12 adults; $4 ages 5 to 12; and free under age 5. April 1 is Veterans Appreciation Day with free admission for the first 200 U.S. veterans or active military with a valid military or veteran association-issued ID. fishinghuntingshow.com