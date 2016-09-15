Hartford ComiConn: Celebrities, Sci-Fi Speed Dating And More

Hartford ComiConn bills itself as a two-day comic/pop culture convention for the fan's fan ("A Show for the Fans by the Fans").

This year's convention, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, in Hartford, has an eclectic lineup of celebrities, events and contests for fanboys and fangirls of all ages. Among the offerings are sci-fi speed dating, a "Star Wars" trivia contest, a cosplay contest, a kids con and appearances by Malcolm Goodwin (CW's "iZombie"), professional wrestler Booker Huffman Jr. (Booker T), Judith Hoag ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "I Am Number Four") and "paranormal rockstar" Dustin Pari. Various comic book and graphic novel artists will also be on hand, including Ed McGuinness, Billy Tucci and Adam Wallenta.

The event runs Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are various tiered passes for adults and children. An adult day pass is $35 for Saturday, $30 for Sunday; kids (ages 6 to 12) day passes are $15 for Saturday and $10 Sunday. Weekend passes are $55 for adults and $20 for kids. Children younger than 6 are free. VIP passes, which include weekend access, early entry both days, admission to a Saturday night after-party and a lanyard, are $99.99. comiconn.com.