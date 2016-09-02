Free Skate At Veterans Memorial Skating Rink

Put away your bathing suit and take out your skates. The Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 56 Buena Vista Road, in West Hartford, holds a grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 10. Stop by and check out the newly renovated ice surface, pro shop, and party rooms and stay for face painting, giveaways and a free public skate from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. (Skate rental fees apply.) Information: 860-521-1573. Find more deals at courant.com/savvyshopper.