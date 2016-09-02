Family Fun
Free Skate At Veterans Memorial Skating Rink

Put away your bathing suit and take out your skates. The Veterans Memorial Skating Rink, 56 Buena Vista Road, in West Hartford, holds a grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 10. Stop by and check out the newly renovated ice surface, pro shop, and party rooms and stay for face painting, giveaways and a free public skate from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. (Skate rental fees apply.) Information: 860-521-1573. Find more deals at courant.com/savvyshopper.

