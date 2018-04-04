Connecticut Spring Break Activities For Families And Kids

As the weather warms and schools let out for April vacation, Connecticut museums and organizations offer plenty of hands-on activities both inside and out to keep kids busy and learning outside of class. Some activities are for kids alone and some offer fun for the whole family. Here’s a few:

Connecticut Science Center: April 9 through 13. Campers in grades 1 through 6 engage in hands-on science activities with STEM educators, as well as supervised time exploring the Science Center galleries and exhibits. Cost is $62 per day for Science Center members and Corporate members; $65 employees of businesses in downtown Hartford; $68 nonmembers. ctsciencecenter.org/programs/camps

New England Air Museum: April 8 through 22. Two weeks of school vacation programming includes exploring three giant exhibit hangers filled with more than 60 historic aircraft and learning about flight through daily hands-on activities. General admission: $10-$15; children age 3 and under are free. 860-623-3305, neam.org

Family Days: April 9 and 10 and 16 and 17. Family Days in the Mohegan Sun Arena features a wide range of activities including demonstrations and clinics put on by the New England Black Wolves and the Connecticut Sun, manicures and hair styling by Paul Mitchell the School North Haven and a culinary display by Mohegan Sun’s executive pastry chef, Chef Lynn, plus, games, movies, arts and crafts and more. Free. mohegansun.com

Spring Nature Days: April 16 through 20, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ansonia Nature Center hosts educational classes for children ages 6 through 11 who love the outdoors and wildlife. Explore 156 acres, visiting habitats such as wetlands, fields, and woodlands. Cost is $150 for Ansonia residents and current family-level FANCI members); $175 all others. 203-736-1053, e-mail ansnaturectr@ansoniact.org

Noah Webster House: April 9 through 13. Two three-hour workshops for kids ages 7 to 12 at the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society sneak some education into their time out of the classroom. Program fee is $25 per child, per workshop; and $20 museum members. Registration required: 860-521-5362, Ext. 14.

Farmington Valley Arts Center: April 9 through 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During “Spring Arts Adventure,” young artists, ages 6 to 12, can unleash creativity and develop confidence to express their own unique ideas. $250 nonmembers, $225 members. 860-678-1867, artsfvac.org

Harriet Beecher Stowe Center: April 7 through 15. The museum is offering a Family Tour at 1:30 p.m. daily for ages 5 to 12 with an adult. Cost is $5 per child (ages 5-12) and $10 per adult. Make reservations at least 24 hours in advance to secure a spot: 860.522.9258, Ext. 317 or Info@StoweCenter.org.

Stepping Stone Museum: April 9 through 13. A coding and robotics camp for children ages 5 to 8 will run 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This experience will challenge and teach students coding skills through fun, engaging and dynamic projects such as building circuits, making a binary necklace and a battle-bot competition. Members $75 a day, nonmembers $85 a day; $50 off 5-day sibling registration. Registration: 203-899-0606, ext. 247.

Historical Society of Glastonbury: April 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., children ages 8 to 14 can experience life as a colonial child. First they will prepare and enjoy a simple colonial style meal with their peers. After cleanup chores, they will then be able to join in colonial games and play with colonial toys. $20 per person. Registration: 860-633-6890.

Apple Pie Making: April 16 through 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, children can work in the Apple Barrel, where the farm’s pies are made by hand, to create their own high-top apple pie. Children will leave with a 6-inch apple pie to take home to bake. Prepaid reservations are required for children. Parent helpers do not need to register. $19.95. 860-349-1793.

Find more family fun ideas here or work on checking off the Connecticut bucket list here.