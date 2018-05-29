Mark Twain House Hosts Larry Wilmore

“The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” was cancelled in 2016, in the heat of the election season. At that time, the host stated “Our show was at its best when the news was at its worst.” This was reflected by the upside-down map of the world that was seen behind the desk where he cracked wise with his guests.

Since then, Wilmore has founded a podcast, “Black on the Air,” where he similarly puts his own humorous spin on public affairs.

On Wednesday, June 6, Wilmore will come to Hartford, to wittily vent his observations at the state of the nation, at Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford. Wilmore‘s appearance is part of the Mark Twain House & Museum’s regular “Mark My Words” series.

The discussion will go in who-knows-what direction, depending on what Wilmore, his host Colin McEnroe or the audience choose to discuss. But the state of political affairs that has revealed itself in the almost two years since he went off the air gives Wilmore plenty of material, to speak from the perspective of both an African-American and a humorist.

“There have been some incidents where, oh god, we would have had so much fun with those horrible things. The irony of ironies,” Wilmore said in a phone interview from Los Angeles. “Especially with the election itself, brothers getting kicked out of Starbucks, Kim Jong Un being best friends with both Trump and Dennis Rodman, so many things.”

One recent news item was familiar to Wilmore: Michelle Wolf’s roast at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, which sparked conservative outrage after she made fun of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the only White House official to attend the event. Wilmore is familiar with the job and the backlash: When he gave the roast at the 2016 dinner, many Democrats were outraged at his use of one volatile word.

“When I called Obama ‘my nigga,’ I got big pushback, how dare you? CNN even banned me for a while, they were so mad. I wondered why? You’re a news organization and you’re mad at a comedian?” Wilmore said. “With Michelle it was different. Obama was there for mine. Even when Colbert did one, Bush was there. Even when it was uncomfortable for him, when the president is there, it’s different. Trump’s absence made Sarah more of a bare target. It was unfair to [Sanders] for him not to be there.”

Wilmore said among all the social and political movements happening today, what makes him the most leery is the decreasing respect for truth and honesty.

“There is a culture of things going on, from the top, where there is a casualness and a normalizing of lying, as well as the indictment of the fourth estate,” he said. “This is coming from the president. The kind of language he uses is horrible.”

Wilmore said he was surprised when his show was cancelled. “I don’t think they believed in us. They didn’t communicate with us for the last six or seven months on the show,” he said. “Here’s the thing, though — not every show can be measured by numbers and ratings. They can be measured by if they are serving a purpose, doing something that is not on television. Our niche was, our mission statement, was to stand up for people don’t always get to be on television.”

MARK MY WORDS: LARRY WILMORE will be at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland St. in Hartford, on June 6 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $35, $30 members, $75 for both the talk and the VIP reception, which begins at 6:30 pm. marktwainhouse.org.