Father's Day Destinations: A Ballgame, An Auto Show, A Faire And More

It's Dad's weekend, so after he mows the lawn, let him pick one of these activities for a Father's Day outing with the family. All activities on June 18 unless otherwise noted.

Take Him Out To The Ballgame: The Yard Goats offer a weekend Father's Day Package for $150 that includes four ConnectiCare Picnic Pavilion tickets, a first pitch for Dad, a video board message and an all-you-can-eat buffet for 21/2 hours. The Yard Goats play the Aloona Curve at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford June 16 at 7 p.m, on June 17 at 6:30 and on and June 18 at 5:05 p.m. Individual game tickets are $6 to $18. m.milb.com/.

Strawberry Festival: Saturday, June 17, Lyman Orchards, Middlefield. A day of outdoor family fun and great food, celebrating Lyman's fresh-grown strawberries and sweet strawberry treats from the Apple Barrel. Activities include strawberry picking in the orchard, music on the Apple Barrel deck, pie-eating contests, pony rides, face painting and more. Plus breakfast on the deck, sizzling hot dogs and burgers at the outdoor grill. Starts at 8 a.m. lymanorchards.com

The Black-Eyed Sally's Bluesfest: Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 11:30 p.m. in Bushnell Park in Hartford. Local bands, and food and craft beer from Black-Eyed Sally's available for purchase. No outside food and beverage allowed. Free admission. blackeyedsallys.com

Klingberg Auto Show: Saturday, June 17, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klingberg Family Center, 370 Linwood Ave., New Britain. Rare, pre-1942 automobiles, including some Connecticut-made vehicles, and pre-1972 classics, including Mustangs, Shelbys, Woodies and more. Spectator admission $20; seniors 65 and older, $15; children 12 and under free. klingbergautoshow.org

Tours at Connecticut Trolley Museum: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dads and granddads get in free (with a paying child) for a close-up look at some of the current restoration projects, including Connecticut Company Car #3001, the Northern Ohio Traction & Light Co. #1500; Nassau (N.Y.) Electric Railway #169; a 1926 American LaFrance Fire Truck; and a 1955 General Motors Transit Bus. Also, tour the grounds, normally closed to visitors, with a museum guide. $10 age 13 and older, $7 ages 4-12. ct-trolley.org, 860-627-6540.

Summer Arts Festival: Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, Essex Town Green Presented by Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery in Centerbrook. Discover the work of many artists and artisans from Connecticut, New England and the tri-state region. Representational and abstract painters will be working in oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media collage as well as photographers, potters, glass, fabric artisans and jewelry designers using sterling and silver, copper and semi-precious stones. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. spectrumartgallery.org.

Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire: For three weekends starting June 17, live combat, costumed characters, comedy, games, stage shows, magic and food fill Warsaw Park in Ansonia. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday night shows from 7 to 9 p.m. The last day of the faire is July 2. $16; $12 veterans, seniors; $11 ages 10 to 14; $6 children ages 5 to 9, free for 5 and younger (buy two tickets and get one free). mfrenfaire.com/.

Shoreline Trolley Museum: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., East Haven. Museum celebrates Father's Day by giving every dad a free ride when accompanied by a ticketed family member: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $7 age 2 to 15. shorelinetrolley.org

Old Sturbridge Village’s tinners, blacksmiths and shoemakers will be at work, the gristmill and sawmill will be running and all dads get in free at on Sunday, June 18. The village is at 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, Mass. osv.org.

New England Carousel Museum: noon to 5 p.m., Bristol. Dads get in free to explore antique carousel horses, Museum of Fire History and Museum of Greek Culture. Day includes a special themed craft activity in honor of the day. $6 adults, $5.50 seniors and $3.50 children. thecarouselmuseum.org.

Open Cockpit Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New England Air Museum, Windsor Locks. Climb aboard experiences in historic aircraft, flight simulators, hands-on Build & Fly Challenges, and more. A variety of aircraft will be open, including the WWII era Republic P-47D, the Vietnam War era Bell UH-1B "Huey" helicopter and supersonic jet fighters, including the North American F-100 Super Sabre jet and the Lockheed F-104C Starfighter. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. $12.50 ages 12 and up, $11.50 for seniors 65 and up and $7 for ages 4 to 11. neam.org 860-623-3305.

Family Weekend at Essex Steam Train & Riverboat: June 17 and 18. Pancake breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., $15, dads eat free with family purchase. Free family portraits from Marsal Studios (Sunday only). Meet Chew Chew, one of the Hartford Yard Goats' mascots, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy tales from baseball's glory days with Babe Ruth, a Passenger from the Past. A vintage steam train and riverboat takes you through the Connecticut River Valley. Advance tickets recommended. Departure times: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 and 3:30, with riverboat connections after the first three train departures. Call for cost. Train and boat fee are separate. 860-767-0103, 800-377-3987, essexsteamtrain.com

Mystic Aquarium: June 17 and 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 55 Coogan Blvd. Dads receive free admission to Mystic Aquarium with the purchase of a full-price ticket. Get close to sharks and piranhas; dare him to touch a stingray, ball python, bearded dragon, or even an alligator. $24.99-$34.99. 860-572-5955, mysticaquarium.org