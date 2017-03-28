Easter Egg Hunts, Bunny Photo Opps In CT

Everyone knows the Easter Bunny's a ham, always looking for a photo opp. Here's where you'll find that giant rabbit and some of the state's the Easter egg hunts.

Charles Cheney Mansion, Manchester: A Cheney-style egg hunt, by reservation only, on April 1. Refreshments, a special "golden egg" prize, and an optional walking tour of the Great Lawn. Guests arrive at the mansion, 131 Hartford Road starting at noon, and enjoy refreshments on the porches. The egg hunt for the children starts promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a walking tour of the Great Lawn with commentary about this iconic and historic part of Manchester. $30 for a family of up to four people (two adults and two children; $5 each additional child). Proceeds go to Manchester Historical Society. manchesterhistory.org

Ray of Light Farm, East Haddam: See a variety of barnyard animals, including a zebra-donkey mix, and the Easter Bunny during the Easter Egg Hunt at Ray of Light Farm in East Haddam April 8 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per child. Rain and snow date is April 9. rayoflightfarm.org

Scott's Orchard and Nursery, South Glastonbury: The annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at 2 p.m. features more than 4,000 Easter eggs filled with goodies and treats. Free. Photo opps with the Easter Bunny. scottsorchardandnursery.com

East Windsor High School: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, presented by East Windsor Parks & Recreation and the East Windsor Rotary Club, is April 8 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. $3 per child and $6 per adult. Photo opps with the Easter Bunny ($3), plus a craft for the kids and more. 860-627-6662.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center: The 13th annual Heckscher Farm Egg Hunt is April 8, 10 a.m. to noon, for children ages 6 and younger. Bring your own basket and hunt for hundreds of eggs. Gates open at 10 a.m.; eggs will be distributed throughout the event. Once a participant has collected five eggs, they can be turned in for a goodie bag. Parents and older siblings are welcome to come along for support. Members: $5 per child, ages 6 or younger; non-members: $5 per child, ages 6 or younger, plus gate admission ($5). 203-322-1646 and stamfordmuseum.org.

Railroad Museum of New England, Thomaston: The Easter Bunny will be hopping aboard the Naugatuck Railroad on April 9 and April 15 for a scenic excursion along the Naugatuck River. Meet the Easter Bunny as you travel by train to his secret Easter Patch. Upon arrival, children participate in an rubber duckie hunt before returning to historic Thomaston Station. Three train rides are scheduled to depart from Thomaston Station on April 9 and 15: 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Children 3 to 12 and seniors are $16; adults are $18. rmne.org and 860-283-7245.

The Dinosaur Place at Natures Art Village, Montville: Dino Egg Hunt on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. Registration required. Cost for participants ages 2 and older: $27.99 ($5 online discount); those under age 2 pay $8.49; Dino Egg Hunt accompanying guests ages 2 and older: $18.99. Bad weather date is April 15. naturesartvillage.com/the-dinosaur-place.

Despite the rainy weather, dozens of pups showed up in search of eggs full of tasty treats for Glastonbury's 2016 annual Easter Egg Hunt for dogs at the town’s dog park.

Riverfront Park, Glastonbury: More than 6,000 are eggs filled with treats and coupons (donated by Appalachian Tails) for this Easter Egg Hunt for dogs on April 8 at 10 a.m. Rain or shine. $10 per dog. Dogs must be on leash with up to date rabies tag or certification. No aggressive dogs. 860-652-7679 or glastonbury-ct.gov/dogpark.

CT Trolley Museum, East Windsor: Trolley rides, a scavenger hunt and photo opps with the Easter Bunny are available at Easter Fun Days on April 8 and 9 and 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pics from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., face-painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All activities and Fire Truck Museum entry is included with museum admission price: $10, $7 children, $9 seniors. ct-trolley.org or 860-627-6540.

Stew Leonard's, Newington: Bunny Breakfast April 8 and 9, hosted by the Easter Bunny and his friends. Children receive a complimentary box of Stewie the Duck animal crackers, Easter coloring sheets and photo opps with the Easter Bunny. Seatings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Adults and children age 12 and over: $9.99; children age 11 and younger a$7.99.

An Easter Extravaganza on April 11 starts at 4 p.m. Children age 8 and under will be given a map of Stew Leonard's and a bag to collect Easter treats from costumed characters throughout the store. Photo opps with Easter bunny follow. Free, but ticketed. Tickets available at the customer service desk. 860-760-8100.

Woodbury's Hollow Park: Gather eggs and take pictures with the Easter Bunny April 8 at 9:30 a.m. woodburyct.org

Southington-Cheshire YMCA: The Easter Bunny Breakfast takes place April 8 at 9 a.m. Then, kids hunt for eggs at the nearby Learning Center. Pre-registration is required. 860-628-5597.

New England Air Museum, Windsor Locks: Third annual Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Bunny visit on April 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for children ages 1 to 10. Participants divided into two age groups (ages 1 to 5 and 6 to 10). Children will collect five different colored eggs to be exchanged for a prize bag of goodies. Bring own bag/basket. Strollers not permitted in hunt area. In addition to the Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny will be greeting visitors from 10:30 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Activities are free with general admission: $7-$12.50. Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine. neam.org, 860-623-3305.

Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor: The grounds will be filled with more than 10,000 eggs at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor's 21st annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hunt for over 15,000 Easter eggs filled with chocolate and prizes with your $3 donation to Our Companions Animal Rescue. The hunt is hosted by WRCH's Mike Stacy with start times as follows: 11:15 a.m. for age 2 and under; noon for 3 & 4 year olds; 12:45 p.m. for 5 & 6 year olds (children only – no parents); 1:15 p.m. for ages 7, 8 & 9 (children only – no parents). At 2 p.m. there will be a sensory-friendly hunt. farmingtonminiaturegolf.com