Cheers: The Connecticut Wine Festival At The Durham Fair

The 97th annual Durham Fair and the Connecticut Wine Festival present four days of country fun, food, drink, live music and entertainment Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 22 to 25, at the fairgrounds, 30 Town House Road.

The wine festival on Main Stage Hill is Friday and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Participating wineries include Bishop's Orchards Winery, Hopkins Vineyard, Jonathan Edwards Winery, Jones Winery, Paradise Hills Vineyard and Sunset Meadow Vineyards; each winery will provide four wines for tasting.

Ticket prices for the wine festival are $12 for Friday and $15 for Saturday and Sunday. Guests can also purchase full bottles of wine at the fair's wine store. (Admissions to the fair and wine festival are separate.)

In additions to the midway rides and games, agriculture and plant science exhibits, the Main Stage music headliners include Old Dominion on Friday, Foreigner on Saturday and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas on Sunday.

Fair hours are Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $8 on Thursday, $13 Friday through Sunday ($10 for ages 12 to 21, and seniors 62-plus). Children under 11 free. durhamfair.com.