Dream Ride Returns To Farmington Polo Club

Thousands of spectators and car and motorcycle enthusiasts converge at the Farmington Polo Club, 152 Town Farm Road, Aug. 25 to 27 for the Dream Ride Experience, a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

The motorcyle Dream Ride, which spans 40 miles through Connecticut, leaves from the polo club at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. There is also a car cruise on Saturday, Aug. 26, and judged motorcycle and car shows on Sunday, Aug. 27. Musical entertainment will include Drop Dead Sexy, The Zoo and The DollFace.

The second annual Firemen Chili Cookoff will also take place on Saturday, with prizes of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,500 for the top three chilis. The Dream Ride Experience raised $1.2 million for Special Olympics in 2016. General admission is free but most events require registration at dreamride.org.