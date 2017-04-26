Dragon Boat 101: Riverfront Recapture Offering Courses On Connecticut River

Catering to an increased interest in dragon-boat racing, Riverfront Recapture has expanded its range of spring and summer rowing courses, which will introduce beginning rowers to the basics and the communal-workout pleasures of the sport.

"We're trying to generate a little more interest in dragon boating, so we developed" these classes, says William Sullivan, director of adventure programs at Riverfront Recapture. "You'll learn the technique of dragon boating, but then again you're out on the Connecticut River, and it's a great fitness piece. We'll be pointing out great wildlife on the river."

The nonprofit group — which aims to reconnect the lives of area residents to the Connecticut River and revitalize the riverfront in the process — says the classes are for anyone looking for a community experience or just eager to get the thrill of paddling on water with a group of like-minded people, seeing the river and the city from a new vantage point and getting a workout in a scenic setting.

There are also options for one-time outings for those looking to show out-of-town visitors a glimpse of the Connecticut River that can only be had from the water, or an experience that even seasoned paddling and sailing fans may not have encountered firsthand.

The courses, which begin in May, will serve as a nice lead-up to the 17th annual Dragon Boat Race and Festival on Aug. 19. In addition to the racing, the festival will feature dancing, music, food and drink from China and from other parts of Asia.

Dragon-boat racing, which originated in China as a sort of display of military power, has evolved into an activity surrounded with cultural heritage, festivals, gatherings, competitions and more. The sport has been practiced in China for more than 2,000 years. Dragon-boat racing is said to the world's fastest-growing water sport, and among the fastest growing sports of any kind. The sport was even the subject of a ballet-like folkloric music and dance production that was brought to the U.S last year from Southern China.

Riverfront's new spread of dragon boat courses address a range of interests. There are courses that focus on the team-building, professional development end of the sport, to sections devoted to the rudiments of racing, to shorter courses designed for themed outings with family, friends or colleagues.

Riverfront Recapture has offered a Dragon Boating 101 course for a couple years, but they only offered one section of the course last year.

Dragon Boat 101 will be offered in three different sections. The course meets twice a week for four weeks starting May 23, June 20 and Sept. 5 ($150 per person, all equipment provided). Participants will learn the rudiments of dragon boating and get plenty of opportunities to improve their paddling skills.

For those who would love to get out on the water with friends and family but who can't schedule twice-a-week classes during a busy summer, Riverfront offers the Dragon Boat Experience, which can include anywhere from six to 21 people fit in a single boat, complete with a little intro, technique and history lesson before taking the boat out on the river. (The 90-minute program is $380 for one boat.)

The Dragon Boat Challenge is for large groups from 15 to 42 people, which uses two boats and including instruction, both on land and on water, practice, culminating in a race and ending with a beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres reception. Booking, through the end of October, depends on availability, and pricing depends on the number of people.

The waters of the Connecticut River have floated all kinds of craft — humble canoes, chugging steamboats, huge trading ships, makeshift rafts, war vessels, kayaks, racing shells, sailboats and anything else that could avoid sinking long enough to stay afloat. The sight of Chinese dragon boats on the Connecticut River is still something that catches the eye, even though the paddles of those colorful boats, which often include a drummer used to set the pace, have been cutting the waters here for more than a decade now.

There is some overlap with the crew teams — a very different boating tradition — who compete from area colleges and universities, like Trinity, Wesleyan and Yale. Some of those paddlers like to crossover to dragon boating, and some dragon boaters take interest in rowing. But dragon boating is perhaps a little more accessible and forgiving to the first-timer.

"You can be a novice and we can get you in a boat and on the water and paddling on that first day," says Sullivan. "It's easier to jump into dragon boating."

DRAGON BOAT 101 meets twice a week for four weeks starting May 23, June 20 and Sept. 5. ($150 per person). Registration and more information on on scheduling the Dragon Boat Experience and the Dragon Boat Challenge: 860-713--3131, ext. 312, and riverfront.org