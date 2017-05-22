Quassy Hosts 50-Cent Fridays, $50 Carload Specials

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury gets the summer season started with special deals.

First, 50-Cent Fabulous Fridays run through Sept. 2, when after 5 p.m., tickets for rides, hot dogs and soft drinks are 50 cents each. (Some rides require two tickets.) Parking is $7.

On Saturdays, from 5 to 10 p.m., also through Sept. 2, the park has a $50 carload special. Up to 10 people in a vehicle get an evening ride and water park wristband for $50, parking included. quassy.com. More deals at courant.com/ savvyshopper.