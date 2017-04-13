Thomas the Tank Engine Pulls Into Essex For Three Weekends

Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy stop at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat for three weekends — April 22-23, April 29-30, and May 6-7 — to let their little fans get on board for the "Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017."

Thomas rides depart every 45 minutes from 9 a.m. through 5:15 p.m. After the ride, kids can meet meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway on the Island of Sodor, and Percy the Little Green Engine.

The day also includes unlimited rides on five carnival rides, a petting zoo, face painting, Isle of Sodor Storytelling, a Thomas the Tank Engine video theater and magic show, and Thomas the Tank Engine & Megablok play areas. Caboose the Clown also will be creating colorful balloon characters $24 for ages 2 and up. Kids under 2 free. Tickets at ticketweb.com/dowt and at 866-468-7630. Information : at 860-767-0103 and EssexSteamTrain.com.