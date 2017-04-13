Daffodil Day: A Family Fest At Wadsworth Mansion

Meriden isn't the only town that celebrates spring's favorite yellow flower. Middletown's Wadsworth Mansion hosts its annual Daffodil Day Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Indoor and outdoor activities include docent tours from 1 to 3 p.m.; a Mr. Bungles comedy show at 1:15 p.m.; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Vernal Pool Exploration; a Daffodil Dash at 2 p.m.; live music at 2:30 p.m.; and a 3 p.m. letterboxing lesson.

Kite-flying is encouraged. Food vendors will include Chet's Italian Ice, NoRA Cupcakes, Mercado Food Truck, Frank's Woodfired Pizza Truck, and the Not Just BBQ Truck. Admission is free; donations accepted. 860-347-1064 and wadsworthmansion.com.