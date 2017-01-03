Cyclocross Riders Ready To Get Down And Dirty In Hartford Races

Ron Manizza had just started bike racing in 1976 and had a great time during the summer. But then the fall came and there were no more races.

"One of my friends said, 'We should do cyclocross – it's a really cool European thing,'" said Manizza, a longtime cycling advocate from Mansfield who organizes cyclocross races in Connecticut. "There were a couple guys putting on races in New England.

"The first race I did was in Amherst, Mass. We showed up and there were a dozen of us and two six-packs of beer. Somebody said, 'Ready, set, go' and off we went. I had grown up on a farm riding my bike in the woods. I was a lowly category 4 [cyclist] and I was actually beating some of the really good road racers. I got hooked on it."

On Friday, Manizza was at Riverside Park in Hartford, helping build the 3.5-kilometer course for the USA Cycling cyclocross national championships, which will start Tuesday and run through Sunday, culminating with the elite men's and women's championships.

Cyclocross is like steeplechase on bikes — riders dismount and carry their bikes when the going is too steep or treacherous or there are obstacles to negotiate. The riders do laps, so the races, which usually last about an hour, are spectator friendly. There are obstacles to carry bikes over, steep hills to climb or barrel down and S-turns to negotiate.

The volunteers putting up the course weren't too excited about the snow last week but the racers hope it snows more. Mud is good. Cold weather doesn't bother them.

"You're slipping and sliding and jumping over things and you just feel like a kid when you're riding," said David Hoyle, the executive director of Connecticut Cycling Advancement Program, which will have a number of volunteers and racers at the event.

Jeremy Powers, a four-time national champion, grew up in East Lyme. He has raced on the roads and with mountain bikes but now he is a full-time professional cyclocross racer. Powers, 33, who lives in Southampton, Mass., will be competing in the elite race Sunday.

"New England has a big cyclocross community," Powers said. "When I first came to it, it was a way to stay in shape for other things we were doing. Over the last 10 years, cyclocross has been standing on its own feet.

"It was a big European sport. It was a way to stay warm — getting off your bike and running. Now it has its own momentum. It's not insignificant to have 2,500 people come out and race. It's like a festival — it has a college football game type of vibe. There's a vibe to it that's different from any other cycling event."

Final race course preparations and practice for riders the day before the start of the 2017 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships at Riverfront Recapture in Hartford Monday afternoon. (John Woike) (John Woike)

Spectators are raucous. They bring cowbells and wear costumes and heckle the riders who may be struggling up the hills or fall in the mud.

And there are all age groups represented. College students will compete this week, along with 70-year-old masters riders. CCAP will have a number of junior riders competing. Approximately 2,000 riders will compete for 34 national titles throughout the week.

The racers also have pit crews — the elite racers with their own mechanics and the others with family and friends — to help out during the race if gears get clogged with mud or new parts are needed.

Keegan Schelling of Lanesborough, Mass., is Hartford's course designer. He was directing a crew last Wednesday who was working on an S-curve on a steep hillside on the side of the park that went up toward the road.

"A good course should be a well-balanced mixture of difficulty and dynamic features — steep climbs, slippery, muddy sections, stuff that keeps everybody on their toes," Schelling said. "We want to tread that line between it being really dangerous and really fun.

"They're not in it to do laps on a basketball court. We like a little bit of weather, some changes in the course conditions. It looks like it's going to be muddy on the first few days, snowy and frozen and crazy."

Schelling loved the steep sides of the flood control dike in the park.

"We use that to its fullest extent," he said. "That section of the lap is going to be soul-crushing. That will be the place to watch the race if you want to watch people suffer."

Powers, last year's national champion, remembered one race in Bend, Ore., which occurred during the polar vortex. "It was like negative 5," he said. "The sun was going down. We were like, 'What are we doing out here?' It was the coldest race I've ever done."

Then there was a muddy season of racing in Belgium.

"It rained constantly for like a month," Powers said. "It was tractor pull-type mud."

The sport is popular because just about anybody can do it.

"I think there's so much energy in the racing, that energy transfers to the spectators and that turns into excitement," Schelling said. "Anybody who's into cycling and doesn't mind being cold or wet naturally gravitates to it."