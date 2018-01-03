CT Celebrates Martin Luther King Day With These Events

All ages can celebrate and honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. during events held at several Connecticut institutions around the state. All activities are on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 15, unless otherwise noted.

Bristol: Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., honors King from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a variety of workshops. Children can create a sign of freedom and participate in a peace march at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $10 admission for ages 1 and older; members free. imaginenation.org

Greenwich: The Bruce Museum hosts a Community Curation Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Recommended for families with children under 10, this school-holiday program features art projects and live performances that put King’s legacy and teachings in perspective. Free. A donations of a canned food item for a community food drive with Neighbor to Neighbor is suggested. brucemuseum.org

Hartford: The Mark Twain House & Museum offers free admission and family activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MarkTwainHouse.org.

Hartford: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — is themed "Walk a Mile in My Shoes” and features art-making, performances and tours. Presented in partnership with The Amistad Center for Art & Culture. Free. thewadsworth.org

Hartford: The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center offers free admission that includes tours and family activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can explore the lives and impact of both King and Stowe. harrietbeecherstowecenter.org

Hartford: The State of Connecticut Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission presents the 32nd Annual Bell Ringing of the Liberty Bell at 11 a.m. on the first floor of the State Capitol. The Commission will honor three distinguished citizens with the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission Distinction Award: Lisa Tepper Bates, executive director of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness; Evelyn B. Green, who has used her skills as a librarian and certified archivist to work with cultural history groups, her church and other organizations; and JoAnn H. Price, an investment company executive who has also played an important role to improve higher education and support arts and cultural organizations. Music by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir. 860-649-0789.

Hartford: The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents its 33nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd. The event – with speeches, song and service – celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King and raises renewable college scholarship funds for deserving African-American high school senior girls in Greater Hartford. Featured keynote speaker is the distinguished Rev. Teresa L. Fry Brown, Ph.D. Tickets are $55. dsthartford.com

Hartford: The Martin Luther King Gala for Literacy and Learning 2018 is Sunday, Jan. 14, 6 to 10 p.m. at The Hartford Club, 46 Prospect St. The event will honor organizations and persons who have distinguished themselves as leaders in the areas of education, the arts and philanthropy. Proceeds go to the Scribe's Institute Young Scribe's Literary Program and the construction of a new facility at 307 Garden St., Hartford. Evening includes full buffet, silent auction, open and cash bar and music. Tickets are $105. eventbrite.com/

New Britain: Mayor Erin Stewart, the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, and other community leaders host a citywide celebration at 11 a.m. at Trinity on Main, 69 Main St. Featured keynote speaker is community leader Jerrell Hargraves. Light refreshments at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

New Haven: The Yale Peabody Museum honors King during its 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice event Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14 and 15. The weekend's activities include a drum circle, performances, community open mics, educational activities, a poetry slam and art contest. Schedule of events and locations: peabody.yale.edu

New Haven: The New Haven Museum hosts storytelling and activity tables from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. newhavenmuseum.org

Ridgefield: Latin jazz rock fusion band Project Grand Slam performs during the town of Ridgefield’s free 21st annual ceremony honoring King, at the Ridgefield Playhouse from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Lori Berisford will be honored with the Spirit of Dr. King Community Service Award. Performances by The Ridgefield Chorale, Broadway performers Daniel C Levine, Katie Diamond and Bryan Perri and actress Kimberly Wilson. 203-438-5795 and ridgefieldplayhouse.org

West Hartford: University of Saint Joseph. The University’s Diversity Committee welcomes all to celebrate King on Jan. 22, 7 to 9 p.m., in Hoffman Auditorium, Bruyette Athenaeum, University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., through music, movement, and spoken-word performances. A post-performance ice cream reception and open mic. The featured speaker is Abdul-Rahmaan I. Muhammad of My People Clinical Services and the Dream Support Network. Free, reservations requested: bit.do/usjmlk2018

Westport: The 12th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction for “Stamped from the Beginning,” about the history of racist ideas in America, will be on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m., at Westport Country Playhouse. Kendi’s address is titled “How to be an Anti-Racist.” Musical performances will be by Chris Coogan and the Good News Gospel Choir, and Weston High School Jazz Ensemble. Students from the Regional Center for the Arts will present a dance piece. Free. westportplayhouse.org