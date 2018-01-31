Connecticut Honors Black History Month With These Events

Connecticut honors Black History Month with lectures, exhibits and movies.

“Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes,” a doc about the author of the first U.S. fugitive slave narrative, will be shown at Forman School, 12 Norfolk Road in Litchfield on Feb. 4 at noon. It also will be shown at New Haven Museum on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Both screenings are free. newhavenmuseum.org.

Actor-activist Danny Glover will give a speech, “From Abolition to #BLM” Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Burt Kahn Court at Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Ave. in Hamden. Admission is free.

Davison Art Center at Wesleyan University in Middletown presents “Reclaiming the Gaze: African American Prints and Photographs, 1930 to Now” from Feb. 7 to May 27. wesleyan.edu/cfa.

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford will host a discussion on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me” on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. harrietbeecherstowecenter.org.

A staged reading of Julius Lester’s “Day of Tears,” about the largest slave auction in American history, will be at Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave. in Hartford, on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Admission is $15. charteroakcenter.org.

Whitney Humanities Center, 53 Wall St. in New Haven, will screen the Paul Robeson classic “The Emperor Jones” on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., and “Native Son,” the 1951 adaptation of Richard Wright’s novel, on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Free. hwhc.yale.edu.

“Historic Freeman Houses of Little Liberia” is a talk to be held at Connecticut State Library, 231 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, on Feb. 15 at noon. Free. ctstatelibrary.org.

The Connecticut Black Heritage Ball, sponsored by Ethnic Online & The Urban Professionals Network, is at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale, 155 Temple St. in New Haven, on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission ranges from $50 to $100. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

British scholar Hannah-Rose Murray will present a lecture, “Frederick Douglass: New Haven to Great Britain,” at New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. Free. newhavenmuseum.org.

“Music in the African American Song Tradition” is a talk to be held at Center Church, 675 Main St. in Hartford, on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Free. centerchurchhartford.org/.

“Queer Black History” is a talk to be held at the Harford Public Library, 500 Main St. in Hartford, on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Free. hplct.org.

Richard Wright’s “Native Son” on Stage and Screen” is an exhibit at Beinecke Library on the Yale University campus in New Haven, until April 15. Free. http://beinecke.library.yale.edu.

Amistad Center for Art & Culture, at Wadsworth Atheneum at 600 Main St. in Hartford, will hold a discussion of “Citizen: An American Lyric,” a collection of poems on the black experience by Claudia Rankine of New Haven, on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. amistadcenter.org.

Lying Lips: Drama from 1939 about a nightclub singer in peril, directed by pioneering black filmmaker Oscar Micheaux. Feb. 13, at 12:30 p.m. at Middletown library. Free.

The exhibit Robert Charles Hudson: The Door of No Return is at at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., until Feb. 25. hplct.org.

The Ancestors of the Passage: Work by Imna Arroyo is at William Benton Museum of Art, at UConn in Storrs, until March 11. benton.uconn.edu.

The exhibit Frederick Douglass In Ireland: The Black O’Connell is in Arnold Bernhard Library at Quinnipiac University, 275 Mt. Carmel Ave. in Hamden, until Jan. 28, 2019. Details here.