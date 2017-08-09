Let CT's Fairs Begin: Where Are Menageries, Music And Midways?

From truck pulls to lumberjack shows, pig races to rodeos, Connecticut's fair season — with all its country lore and exhibition — is about to take off. There will be imaginative food combinations, midways, livestock presentations, and, of course, a slew of country music concerts.

The musical headliner of the fair season will feature Pat Benatar, of "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Love Is A Battlefield" fame, who will perform alongside her husband and longtime collaborator, Neil Giraldo, at the Durham Fair, which runs Sept. 21 to 24. They'll take the main stage at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. Other headliners across the state include Dylan Scott, a rising country star performing Sept. 16 in Guilford; and Presley & Taylor, a sister-sister duo that will perform at the Bethlehem Fair, the Hebron Harvest Fair and the Four Town Fair.

Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo will play the Durham Fair on Sept. 23

There is also an impressive array of contests for competitive fair-goers. This year's slate of festivals has competitions in just about everything: There's the hay-bale toss and toddler driving contests in Orange, and free laser tag at the Hartford County 4-H Fair. It's not just humans, either: Border collies will chase Frisbees and dachshunds will race from the gates at the Wapping Fair in South Windsor, and pig racing every day of the Wolcott Fair, which runs Aug. 18 to 20.

The Big E introduces a new crop of indulgences to the fairgrounds: a Belgian waffle sandwich by Amy's Sweet Treats; a "burger bomb" by Hofbrau Joe's and a "flatliner burger" by the West Springfield Lions Club; pumpkin pie funnel cake by Pop n'Fresh; a barbecue brisket sundae by Porky's and waffle chicken bites by Deep South Food Company. This season's wacky fried item? Deep-fried cannoli.

Courant file photo Connecticut’s county fairs run from August into October, with a fair somewhere nearly every weekend. Connecticut’s county fairs run from August into October, with a fair somewhere nearly every weekend. (Courant file photo)

New England's largest fair will also have a Michelangelo exhibit, complete with a photographed reproduction of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, and feature musical performances by such artists as Smash Mouth, Village People and Connecticut's own "American Idol" winner Nick Fradiani.

Connecticut's Fairs

Below is a list of the state's country fairs through October:

THE LEBANON COUNTRY FAIR opens Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., at 122 Mack Road, and highlights include a "Redneck" truck pull, a Miss Lebanon Fair contest and a performance by country recording artist and Rhode Island native Tim Charron.

Saturday features a performance by magician David Lawrence at 3 p.m. and a concert by Beatles tribute band Ticket to Ride at 8:30 p.m. Also taking place that day are a horseshoe tournament, a monster truck show and other events. Visit lebanoncountryfair.org for more information.

Courant file photo Kids and livestock are at every turn in the ag areas of the fairs. Kids and livestock are at every turn in the ag areas of the fairs. (Courant file photo)

WOLCOTT FAIR, Aug. 18 to 20: 221 Nichols Road. Friday 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. $8, $6 before 4 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), seniors $6, kids under 10 free, 3-day pass $19, free parking. wolcottfair.com.

HARTFORD COUNTY 4-H FAIR, Aug. 18 to 20: Four Town Fairgrounds, 56 Egypt Road, Somers. Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5; $3 for children ages 7 to 12; children 6 and under free; active military and veterans free with ID; $3 seniors 65 and over. Parking free. hartfordcounty4hfair.org.

BRIDGEWATER FAIR, Aug. 18 to 20: 100 Main St. South. Friday 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. $8 general; $6 seniors; children 12 and under are free; three day pass is $16. Parking is free. 860-354-4730, bridgewaterfair.com.

BROOKLYN FAIR, Aug. 24 to 27: 15 Fairgrounds Road. Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military with ID and free for children under 12. Parking $5. brooklynfair.org.

Courant file photos It’s not a fair with out a midway, at least not for the kids. It’s not a fair with out a midway, at least not for the kids. (Courant file photos)

CHESTER FAIR, Aug. 25 to 27: Kirtland Terrace, off Route 154, in Chester. Friday 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. $8; children 12 and under free; seniors $6; 3-day pass $21. Parking free. chesterfair.org.

TERRYVILLE LIONS FAIR, Aug. 25 to 27: Terryville Fairgrounds, Town Hill Road. Friday 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday $8; seniors $6; Saturday and Sunday $9; seniors $7; kids under 10 free; 3-day pass $22, 2-day pass (Saturday and Sunday) $15. Parking free. terryvillefair.org.

HADDAM NECK FAIR, Sept. 1 to 4: 26 Quarry Hill Road. Friday 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Monday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. $8; seniors (ages 65 and over) $7; kids under 12 are free; weekend pass $20; senior/military weekend pass $18; free parking. haddamneckfair.com.

WOODSTOCK FAIR, Sept. 1 to 4: Woodstock Fairgrounds, 281 Route 169. Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. $12; seniors (65 and over) and military with ID $8; kids under 10 free. Parking $5. woodstockfair.com.

The baked potato is a Big E staple, but New England's biggest fair always introduces a new crop of indulgences to the fairgrounds: This season's wacky fried promise? Deep-fried cannoli.

GOSHEN FAIR, Sept. 2 to 4: 116 Old Middle St. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10, seniors $5 (Saturday only), kids under 12 free; free parking. goshenfair.org.

HEBRON HARVEST FAIR, Sept. 7 to 10: Hebron Lions Fairgrounds, Route 85, 347 Gilead Road. Thursday 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday noon to midnight.; Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; $6.50 on Thursday, $13 Friday through Sunday; seniors (65 and over) free before 4 p.m. on Friday; kids under 12 are free. Parking $5 (free before 5 p.m. Thursday and before 4 p.m. Friday). hebronharvestfair.org.

WAPPING FAIR, Sept. 7 to 10: 75 Brookfield St., South Windsor. Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free Thursday; adults and kids over 57 inches $8; seniors (65+) and military with ID $4; kids under 57 inches free; $1 off with donation of non-perishable food item Sunday. wappingfair.org.