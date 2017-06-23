Fourth Of July: Where Are The Fireworks?

The Fourth of July is on a Tuesday this year, which means for some of us it's still possible to stretch the holiday into a four-day weekend, but the fireworks and celebrations of our nation's birthday are all over the place for the next few weeks.

Thanks to private funding from Mohegan Sun and Travelers, Hartford's Riverfest celebration will return after budget considerations forced its cancellation last year, but the fireworks over the Connecticut River don't go off until the following weekend, on July 8 at 9 p.m. Live music and entertainment begins at 7 p.m. on both sides of the river.

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival is also that weekend (July 6 to 8) at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Blvd., featuring live entertainment, family activities and, of course, food trucks. Food vendors include Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, Ben & Jerry's, Bricins Festival Foods, Chompers, Ice Cream Time, Jay R Thai & Chinese, Joe's Yellow Sub Machine, Maui Wowie, Mike's Concessions, New Haven Pizza Truck, Poutine Gourmet, The Rolling Dish, Request A Chef, Quick Bites. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're looking for fireworks before the Fourth in Hartford, on July 2, fireworks will follow the Yard Goat's game against the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin' Donuts Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. On July 1, the 10-piece swing orchestra Simply Swing will perform nostalgic World War II dance favorites at Mortensen from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. and conclude with God Bless America. Simply Wing will also perform the following week on July 8. (In the event of rain, the performances will be postponed to the following days. riverfront.org/events

But the capital city's celebrations are just one of many in the state.

On July 1, Manchester hosts its 34th James "Dutch" Fogarty Fourth of July celebration at the town's band shell at dusk. That same day, Middletown celebrates Fourth of July on the lawn of City Hall from 6 to 10 p.m., to the accompaniment of bands Los Sugar Kings, Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze and Jaimoe of Allman Brothers fame. Pyrotechnics will be launched from a barge in the Connecticut River at dusk, and food will be served at Harbor Park. Rain date for both is July 2.

Several celebrations are scheduled for the actual Fourth of July: New Britain kicks off its Great American Boom celebration at Stanley Quarter Park with a performance from Latanya Farrell & The Bookman Styles Band at 6 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m.

New Haven celebrates beginning at 4 p.m. at East Rock Park. Fireworks take wing at 9 p.m., and shuttles will take spectators to the park's summit from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m.

Willimantic's 32nd Boom Box Parade kicks off at 11 a.m., and travels two-thirds of a mile from Jillson Square to Memorial Park. Marchers are required only to wear red, white and blue, and those who bring a portable stereo are entered in a raffle for Six Flags tickets (wili-am.com).

Also marking the holiday are these events, listed in chronological order.

June 30

Simsbury: The Hartford Symphony Orchestra serenades America's independence at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The Asylum Hill Congregational Church Choir will accompany the performance, and fireworks will follow. Lawn seating is available for $25; table seating for $40. Rain date: July 1. hartfordsymphony.org/concerts.

Hamden: The town's volunteer firefighters will launch fireworks for the 24th year running at Town Center Park. The pyrotechnics will be accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus, and DJ Bryan Poole spins before and after the display. Rain date: July 1. hamdenfireworks.org

Stafford Springs: Grandstands and ticket booths open at 5:15 p.m. at the Stafford Springs Motor Speedway, which will host an Independence Day drag race and fireworks show. Qualifying heats kick off at 6:15 p.m., and fireworks will follow the racing. Tickets: Adult general admission, $17.50; children 6 to 14, $5. Children under 5 are free. staffordmotorspeedway.com

Killingly: The town's patriotic festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a chicken barbecue (prepurchased tickets required), followed by a road race at 6 p.m. Fireworks will lift off at 9:15 p.m. In the event of rain, the show will be pushed back to July 7. killingly.org/parks-recreation

Stratford: Fireworks go airborne at 9 p.m at Short Beach Park, where the Housatonic River meets the Atlantic. Rain date: July 5. townofstratford.com

July 1

New Britain: The New Britain Bees will launch fireworks above New Britain Stadium after the Bees' game against the Bridgeport Bluefish. The game is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. nbbees.com/promotions

Bristol: Fireworks will explode at 9 p.m over Lake Compounce. Rain date July 7. lakecompounce.com/site/events. Also, Imagine Nation honors Betsy Ross with a variety of flag-themed art projects. Then enjoy an old-fashioned soda fountain between noon and 3 p.m. with $1 single scoop ice cream treats. $10. 860-314-1400 and imaginenation.org.

Wallingford: Wallingford will send its fireworks skyward at 9 p.m. at Moran Middle School. Town Council Chairman Vincent Cervoni raised $30,000 from local businesses to fund the show, which has relied on donations after pyrotechnics were cut from the town's budget in 2010. town.wallingford.ct.us

Sturbridge: Old Sturbridge Village celebrates America's independence July 1-4 in full 19th-century style, with the firing of a reproduction cannon, an old-fashioned baseball game and a citizens' parade. The village is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summer barbecue and drinks will be available for purchase; adult admission $28, children 4 to 17, $14. osv.org

Putnam: The Billy Pilgrim Band opens Putnam's Independence Day bash at 7 p.m. in Rotary Park, with fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 2. putnamct.us/parks-recreation