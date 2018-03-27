Upward Hartford: By Day A Place Of Business, By Night A Social Hub For Mingling Around Art, Music, Drink

By day, Upward Hartford is a relatively sedate hive of activity. Dozens of independent entrepreneurs who are members of the shared office space sit at adjacent desks and tables, working diligently to make their startup dreams come true.

By night, usually the first Tuesday of every month, the vibe changes. Instead of businesspeople hammering away on laptops and whispering into their cellphones so as not to bother each other, there is music, comedy, art on the walls, snacks, beer, wine and live demonstrations by artists, with free admission for everyone.

“The events are not part of the co-working story, but it’s important to do this, too,” says Shana Schlossberg, founder and CEO of the shared office space in the heart of downtown. “It connects people in town who would not otherwise be connected.”

On Thursday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., Upward Hartford will host a Live Art event, when Hartford artist Miguel Jose Matos will create four paintings simultaneously; Isaac Hopkins will show how to create “digital sculptures”; and Kyrima Colon also will demonstrate digital art-making techniques.

Matos, who paints in acrylic on canvas, is inspired by the style of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Matos combs the Internet for images that strike his fancy and he creates his own interpretations of those images, or he draws from his own memory of his childhood in Puerto Rico, his Jesuit education and his pet dogs. In addition to paintings, Matos carves figures out of balsa wood and mounts them on canvases.

Matos likes images reflecting his musical upbringing. “My father was a trumpet player. He played in jazz bars when he was going to school in England. I played percussion for many years,” he says.

He has only been painting for two years, starting at age 59 after he was laid off from his job with the city. “Now I have another way of looking at the world, in colors and shapes,” he says.

He does home inspections now to make a living. That job inspires him, too, in subject matter — some of his paintings are abstract renditions of pipes — and in motivation. “Ninety-nine percent of the houses I go into have no art, or art that they bought at Walmart or at the mall,” he says. “People need to see original art.”

During the Upward Hartford event, two exhibits will be on view at Upward Hartford. On the first floor of the mezzanine, a show of work by students is on view, featuring UConn students Henry Wheelock, Grace Zheng, Zoie Wallick, Jonathan Bartley and Taylor Giorgetti; University of Hartford students Abby Walker, Lindsay Pettinicchi and Jocelyn Delia; CCSU student Carolyn Tanski; Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts student Lenis Pereira; and Lily Donofrio of Martin Kellogg Middle School in Newington.

On the second floor is the Affordable Art Exhibition, with pieces at $200 or less. Matos is the featured artist of the month, with about a dozen paintings. Other artists in that show are Matt Becker, Christine Chaise Greenwood, Naomi Ben-Ari, Marnise Nicole, Maeve McGreenery, Christopher Brown, Violet Davenport, Anne:Gogh, Stephanie Meyer, Frank Krasicki, Kyrima Colon, Issac Hopkins and Sandra Hershson.

Upward Hartford takes a 20 percent commission from all artworks sold, but Schlossberg says that’s not the reason they do the shows.

“Sometimes we make money from the art but it’s not part of our revenue model,” she says. “Musicians and artists are always the ones who colonize new downtown areas. They have an energy. They can turn something into a Silicon Valley faster than anyone else.

“Also, people who work in this building, every day they walk by art. This kind of art is invigorating them, challenging them. They are the buyers of the future,” she said. “The art galleries of the future may not like art galleries of the past. Those galleries are known for their opening nights, and then no activity.”

Chris Dudanowicz, Upward Hartford’s community and event developer, curates the exhibits. Each exhibit is up for two months, the first month on the first floor and the second month on the second floor. Each month’s exhibit has a theme. April’s theme is “Earth as We Know It.” Dudaniwicz says on Upward Hartford’s website, there is a continuous open call for artists to submit items for exhibit. To submit, visit upwardhartford.com/upward-canvas-call.

Samantha Wanagel, general manager of Upward Hartford, says the venue has other social opportunities each week. On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., there are social events involving open mics, dancing, meditation, board games or other relaxing activities.

“Drink Up!” happy hours are on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. On Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., there are business-related social events such as “startup bootcamp,” app launch parties and, starting in May, a female entrepreneurship networking event called “She Means Business.” The Tuesday and Wednesday events are open to the public free of charge. Some Thursday events are free for members but have an admission price for the general public.

“They’re all just a way to get some people in to see the space,” Wanagel says.

Details about the social events can be found at upwardhartford.com/events-on/ and facebook.com/pg/UpwardHartford/events.

