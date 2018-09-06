Chucky And His BFF Headed To CT Horrorfest

Alex Vincent was 6 years old when he was cast as the lead in the horror movie “Child’s Play.” He was a little worried about the crying scene, but his best friend in the movie didn’t scare him at all.

“I knew what the film was about. I knew my character was supposed to be both innocent and terrified,” Vincent says. “Nothing about the doll was frightening or traumatizing.”

Chucky, the legendary slasher plaything, and his handy-dandy knives have starred in seven movies, with exponentially rising body counts. Vincent portrayed Chucky’s owner Andy Barclay in “Child’s Play” in 1988 and “Child’s Play 2” in 1990 and did cameos in two later Chucky movies, “Curse of Chucky” and “Cult of Chucky.”

United Artists Chucky and Andy (Alex Vincent) in "Child's Play." Both Chucky and Vincent will be at the Horrorfest this year. Chucky and Andy (Alex Vincent) in "Child's Play." Both Chucky and Vincent will be at the Horrorfest this year. (United Artists)

Courtesy Alex Vincent . . (Courtesy Alex Vincent)

Vincent will bring his creepy little friend with him to the CT Horrorfest on Sept. 15 at Danbury Arena.

This is the fifth annual celebration of horror films, and Vincent joins stars from “Halloween,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” “Children of the Corn,” “The Munsters” and “The Blair Witch Project.”

Also appearing at Horrorfest is an icon of a different genre, blaxploitation. Pam Grier, the action icon who also starred in the horrors “Scream Blacula Scream” and “Ghosts of Mars,” will be there.

Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press Pam Grier, who starred in “Scream Blacula Scream” and “Ghosts of Mars,” will be at Horrorfest. Pam Grier, who starred in “Scream Blacula Scream” and “Ghosts of Mars,” will be at Horrorfest. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Vincent is now 37 and owns AV Productions, a recording studio in Clearwater, Fla. He has for the most part quit acting, but says he will be involved in an upcoming TV series about Chucky. Vincent makes the rounds of horror conventions worldwide, signing autographs and posing with Chucky.

Vincent’s parents were fine with their little boy starring in a slasher film, with one exception. “Their only concern was that my character didn’t die,” he says.

Chucky’s visual effects were done live on camera, not in post-production.

“It was this multimillion dollar electronic puppet that was operated by six or seven guys. One controlled the facial expressions. One did the arms and hands. Brad Dourif, who did the voice, was on playback,” he says. “Unless it was just a point-of-view shot where they didn’t show the doll and I was acting to a piece of tape, the doll was always there, Brad’s voice was always there.”

New World Pictures John Franklin of "Children of the Corn" will appear at CT Horrorfest. John Franklin of "Children of the Corn" will appear at CT Horrorfest. (New World Pictures)

He always welcomes the chance to hang around with Chucky and horror fans.

“Andy grew up with this doll. It was a huge part of his childhood. I grew up with this doll, too. It was a huge part of my childhood, too. He didn’t try to kill me but the relationship is there nonetheless.”

All of the celebrities set their own rates for autographs and photos. Vincent charges $30 for autographs and $20 for a photo with him and Chucky. Visitors can buy both for $40.

New Line Cinema Mark Patton of "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" will be at CT Horrorfest. Mark Patton of "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" will be at CT Horrorfest. (New Line Cinema)

The other celebrities are “Halloween” stars Nick Castle, Nancy Kyes and PJ Soles; Bill Moseley of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”; Mark Patton of “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge”; Courtney Gains and John Franklin of “Children of the Corn”; Butch Patrick of “The Munsters”; Michael C. Williams of “The Blair Witch Project”; and punk musician Bobby Steele.

The event encourages cosplay and will have kids’ and adults’ costume contests, panel discussions, vendors and a raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit Animals for Life.

CT HORRORFEST is Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Danbury Arena, 1 Independence Way. Pre-order ticket holders get in at 10 a.m. but celebrities will not arrive until 11 a.m. Admission is $25, online or at the door. Children younger than 10 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Daylong parking is $4 across the street from the arena. horrornewsnetwork.net/ct-horror.