Everything You Need To Know About The Big E

No matter where you are at The Big E, everywhere you turn, there’s something fun to see, something new to do and something tasty (and bizarre) to eat, from the traditional cream puff and Maine baked potato to this year’s deep-fried Pop Tarts. There are concerts every day, but a myriad of nonmusical entertainment — midway rides, animal and agricultural exhibits and competitions, parades and street performers — also awaits visitors to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield from Sept. 14 to 30.

Here’s a sampling of what else there is to do and see at The Big E.

DAILY

The Midway is open Sunday to Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting.) $30 Midway Magic pass for any one day Monday through Friday; 1 coupon $1.25, 22 coupons $25, 55 coupons $60.

Ag and animal exhibits: Livestock can be seen in the Mallary Complex, including the Hallamore Clydesdales; there’s a farmers market and wine barn; Farm-A-Rama in the Stroh Building, with sows and litters, a chick hatchery, giant pumpkins and squash, etc.; and the usual agricultural and livestock competitions throughout the fair.

The Avenue of States — with buildings representing Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Circus Spectacular: Performers include comic Bello Nock of “America’s Got Talent” Season 12; aerialists The Flying Cortes; the Hog Diggity Dog stunt-animal revue; acrobat Ivan Arestov; and The King Charles Troupe, which plays basketball on unicycles. 1, 4 and 7 p.m. in The Big E Circus Spectacular tent.

Butter Sculpture: can be seen from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Mallary Rotunda.

The Big E Mardi Gras Parade: New Orleans-style with music, floats, costumes, lights and throwing beads. Monday to Thursday 7:30 p.m., Friday to Sunday 5 p.m.

The Big E Daily Parade: Marching bands, floats, Hallamore Clydesdales, Commerford’s Pony hitch, Big E contingents and fair mascot BiggiE. The Budweiser Clydesdales will march, too, and will hang around near Gate 7 when not in the parade. Daily at 5 p.m.

Eastern States Exposition: A Walk through History: The Hampden County Building auditorium is the site for an exhibit of Big E history, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Camel Kingdom: A herd of a rare breed of dromedaries take up residence in the Avenue Show Place daily at noon and 2:30 and 7 p.m.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs: Porkers run around the Pork Chop International Speedway Arena outside the Mallary Rotunda, vying to win the coveted Oreo cookie, 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

Hypnotist Catherine Hickland: 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. in the Storrowton Village Gazebo.

Street Performers: Celebrity impersonators mimicking Danny DeVito, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, as well as fair mascot BiggiE, daily throughout the day.

Commerford’s Petting Zoos: Goats, sheep, ponies and other kid-friendly critters. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. near Gates 4 and 7.

Elephant Show: Educational presentation. 10 a.m. at the Gate 4 petting zoo.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Chaz the Cream Puff Man, promoting the fair’s cream puffs, will walk around on Sept. 14, 21 and 28.

Horse shows include horse-jumping Sept. 12 to 16; an exhibition of high-stepping saddle horses Sept. 20 to 23; and the Draft Horse Show Sept. 27 to 30.

Avenue of States Car Shows: Exhibits of collector, classic, and custom cars sponsored by Connecticut Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (Sept. 15); Mustangs of Massachusetts Car Club (Sept. 16); Model A Ford Club of Connecticut (Sept. 19); Pioneer Valley GTO Association (Sept. 20); 4 Seasons Rambler Club (Sept. 21); Cruisin’ New England Circle of Champions (Sept. 22); Mike Brewer of “Wheeler Dealers” (Sept. 22-23); Mark’s Auto Parts Classic Cruise Day (Sept. 23); Corvette Club of Western Mass. (Sept. 29); and The Car Club of New England (Sept. 30). All shows 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the avenue.

Collector Car Live: Mike Brewer of “Wheeler Dealers” and Wayne Carini of “Chasing Classic Cars” will present a line-up of vehicles both classic and contemporary. Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Xfinity arena.

White Hut Cheeseburg-Eating Championship: Competitive eater Joey Chestnut and challengers compete to be the most gluttonous one of all, on Sept. 15 at noon at the Court of Honor Stage.

Wet Goods: Comedy event, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. in The Big E Circus Spectacular tent.

THE BIG E, 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield, runs Sept. 14 to 30. Gates open at 8 a.m.; midway closes at 11. Daily tickets: $15, ages 6-12 $10; 5 and under free; 17-day value passes are $40, $20 ages 6-12. On opening day all ages $10. Also on opening day, active military members and dependents get in free, as do veterans (no dependents). After 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, admission is $6; also Monday to Thursday 60-plus pay $12. Connecticut Day is Sept. 19. Parking (cash only) is $10 at Gate 9. thebige.com