Instead Of Roses, Two Dozen Dates For You And Your Valentine

Valentines, be of heavy heart no longer. Here are two dozen dates for you to surprise your sweetie with, from the weekend before Feb. 14, which falls on a Wednesday this year, through the following weekend. (And you’ll find our list of restaurants with special Valentine’s menus, meals prepared for at-home romance and of course, plenty of sweets here.)

Exploding Hearts

The b Restaurant (Plan B West Hartford), 138 Park Road., hosts an Exploding Hearts party Feb. 14 starting at 11:30 a.m., with three lines of Thomas Hooker beer available throughout the day, free tickets to brewery happy hours and tours and music by Drop City starting at 9 p.m. Valentine’s food specials run all week. 860-231-1199, burgersbeerbourbon.com/west-hartford.

Sugar For Your Sugar

Sugar Factory at Foxwoods Resort Casino is a sweet tooth’s paradise with indulgent, over-the-top desserts and treats, and a confectionery shop, with floor-to-ceiling walls featuring more than 500 types of candy. A special $79 prix-fixe Valentine’s menu includes a choice of Valentine’s themed cocktail, starter, entree and dessert selection of red velvet fondue or chocolate covered strawberries. foxwoods.com/valentinesday.

Love Me Tender

Angelico’s Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers a special Valentine’s menu on Feb. 14, along with a performance by Elvis Presley tribute artist Keith Lewis. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Onesie & Only

Elm City Social, 266 College St., New Haven, hosts a “You’re The Onesie For Me” Valentine’s party Feb. 14 from 3 p.m. to close, featuring cocktail specials, food and fun. Guests are encouraged to rock a onesie. Free admission. 475-212-0096, elmcitysocial.com.

Wine And Dine Your Honey

Sunset Meadow Vineyards, 599 Old Middle St., Goshen, hosts its annual Valentine’s dinner at the winery on Feb. 9 and 10, beginning each night at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at

6 p.m.) Complimentary sparkling wine, hors d’oeuvres, plated salad, entree and dessert. (See full menu at facebook.com/sunsetmeadowvineyards.) Cost is $145 per couple. Reservations: 860-201-4654, sunsetmeadowsvineyard@yahoo.com.

And Max Restaurant Group partners with Crystal Ridge Winery (257 Belltown Road, South Glastonbury) for a special wine dinner Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Four-course menu with wine pairings; $248 per couple. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Sunset Meadow is a popular stop among the Connecticut Wine Trail’s Litchfield Hills wineries known for its rolling acres of vines and treats like chocolate and wine pairings and merlot slushies. Read story here. Sunset Meadow is a popular stop among the Connecticut Wine Trail’s Litchfield Hills wineries known for its rolling acres of vines and treats like chocolate and wine pairings and merlot slushies. Read story here. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Celebration Of Love

Hartford Flavor Company, 30 Arbor St., Hartford, hosts a Celebration of Love party Feb. 10 starting at 6 p.m., featuring appetizers, sweets and Wild Moon Liqueurs cocktails. Tickets, available on Eventbrite, are $20 apiece or $35 for two. 860-338-1642, hartfordflavor.com.

Dance Your Heart Out

Saint Clement’s Castle, 1931 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland, hosts its annual Valentine’s dinner dance Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Premium brand open bar, butlered hors d’ouevres and harvest display, pasta station, choice of entree and dessert. Cost is $99. stclementsevents.com.

A Villa Louisa, 60 Villa Louisa Road, Bolton, hosts a Valentine’s dinner dance party Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Cocktail hour is followed by three courses and a dessert trio, with music, dancing, games and giveaways. $40 per person. 860-646-3161, avillalouisa.com.

Scream For Ice Cream

Treat your Valentine to an elaborate ice cream treat at Milkcraft in West Hartford and Fairfield, with gourmet nitrogen-churned flavors bedazzled with sprinkles and colorful bits of cereal and drizzled with caramel and Nutella. Milkcraft’s unique bubble-textured waffle cones are available in a red velvet variety through February. milkcraftca.com.

Ice cream that's churned-to-order and flash frozen with liquid nitrogen turns dessert into an Instagrammable show at Milkcraft in West Hartford. More here. Ice cream that's churned-to-order and flash frozen with liquid nitrogen turns dessert into an Instagrammable show at Milkcraft in West Hartford. More here. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Love Sushi

Red Lantern Restaurant & Lounge at Foxwoods Resort Casino offers a couples' hands-on sushi-making class Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., featuring signature sushi rolls paired with a selection of sake. Tickets are $149 per couple. Information: redlanternfoxwoods.com or 860-312-8480.

‘Your Brain In Love’

CT Science Center, 250 Columbus Blvd., in Hartford, presents “Science Straight Up: Your Brain in Love” on Feb. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The happy hour will feature the comedy troupe Sea Tea Improv in a discussion about the emotional brain and “love chemicals” that cause heart palpitations and butterflies in the stomach. Also: free beer tastings from Stony Creek Brewery, Latin dance sessions, access to the Butterfly Encounter and Valentines with Artpeace Studio. Students and faculty from the Trinity neuroscience program will guide activities such as making neurons from pipe cleaners or beads, a demonstration of a human brain, and an audio-visual presentation of brain electrical activity recorded while thinking about love. 21-plus only. $10 in advance, $12 at door; members and students $5. ctsciencecenter.org/sciencestraightup

Getty Images Heart inside brain, smart love concept. 3D rendering Heart inside brain, smart love concept. 3D rendering (Getty Images)

Valentine Soirée

Valentine Soirée is at Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St. in Hartford, on Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $130 per person and includes hors d’oeuvres; a dinner of amuse bouche, arugula-strawberry-white chocolate salad, a surf & turf main course and a Viennese dessert table; an open bar; DJ music; dancing; a photobooth; and all taxes and gratuities. thewadsworth.org.

Sweet H’arts

NBMAA Sweet H’arts is at New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., on Feb. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. The event, free with museum admission, includes a lunch in the café and a guided tour that includes love stories found in the works in the galleries. nbmaa.org.

Valentine's Day Massacre