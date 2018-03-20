Things To Do This Week

‘Hot Chick’ Pop-Up

Elm City Social in New Haven hosts a “Hot Chick” pop-up waffle house from April 2 to 30 with creative spins on chicken and waffles and Jack Daniels-based cocktails.

Featured waffle creations include “chicken and ‘stovetop’” with oven-roasted chicken, a sourdough stuffing waffle, cranberry jam, sweet yam butter and turkey gravy; “The General #69” with Korean fried chicken, Gen Tso sauce, broccoli, a pork fried rice waffle, Thai chilies, sesame seeds and toasted sesame butter; “Let’s Get it On…Parmesan” with Parmesan breadcrumb-crusted chicken, marinara, crispy basil, mozzarella cheese, oregano Parmesan waffle and basil butter and “Cordon Baby Blue” with crispy fried chicken, crispy prosciutto, Gruyere cheese sauce, thyme waffle and Dijon peppercorn maple syrup mustard. Substitute pan-seared tofu for chicken on any dish.

Chicken and waffle plates are $15; hash is $8 ($2 extra to add fried egg) and cocktails are $9 to $12. 475-441-7436 and elmcitysocial.com.

Courant file photo (Courant file photo)

Two Nights, Eight Comics,

Hartford’s Bushnell Center of the Performing Arts offers back-to-back gaggles of stand-ups in the “Kings of Comedy” mold of multiple headliners sharing a stage for a full evening of comedy.

The Festival of Laughs, featuring the alternately sultry and sassy Sommore, the Atlanta-raised comics Bruce Bruce and Earthquake and “Living Biblically” cast member Tony Rock is Friday,, March 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $52.50 to $128.50.

The following night, Saturday, March 31 at 8:30 p.m., brings “Se Nos Zafó un Tornillo el Stand Up,” with Fausto Mata (aka Boca de Piano), Aquiles Correa (Carlitos in the “Sanky Panky” film series), Tony Pascual,and Manolo Ozuna all doing stand-up in Spanish. Tickets are $15 to $60. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.

Courtesy of the artist Sommore is at The Bushnell March 30 as part of the Festival of Laughs comedy tour. Sommore is at The Bushnell March 30 as part of the Festival of Laughs comedy tour. (Courtesy of the artist)

On The Hunt

More than 15,000 Easter eggs are filled with chocolate and prizes for the annual egg hunt at Farmington Miniature Golf and Ice Cream Parlor on March 31. Start times are:11:15 a.m. for ages 2 and under; noon for 3 and 4 year olds; 12:45 p.m. for 5 and 6 year olds (children only; no parents); 1:15 p.m. for 7, 8 and 9 year olds (children only; no parents); and 2 p.m. for sensory friendly and all accessible (adults as needed). $3 donation to Our Companions Animal Rescue. farmingtonminiaturegolf.com and 860-677-0118. Find More egg hunts here.

Courant file photo (Courant file photo)

Black Expo America

Black Expo America, which supports black businesses and entrepreneurs, comes to the Marriott Hartford Downtown, 200 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes exhibitors, products and services, training, celebrity guests, motivational speakers, fashion, music and entertainment. Tickets: $15. blackexpoamerica.com/home

Getty Images . . (Getty Images)

Celtic Woman

This global phenom and ensemble of female vocalists and a fiddler comes to Mohegan Sun Friday, March 30, at 8 p.m. as part of its Homecoming Tour: Live From Ireland. The group’s concerts are elaborate theatrical events that feature Irish dancers, a band that brandishes many traditional Irish instruments, and even bagpipers. Tickets are $45, $35 and $25. mohegansun.com.

Courtesy of the artist (Courtesy of the artist)

Easter Jazz

The Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford hosts an Easter jazz brunch accompanied by the music of Sally Terrell and The Green Jazz Band, with two seatings (10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.) The menu includes seasonal frittata, challah French toast, bagels with hummus and cream cheese, breakfast potatoes, pastries, bacon, sausage and fruit. $28 for members; $38 for nonmembers, and includes museum admission. Ticket prices do not include gratuity. 860-838-4023, thewadsworth.org. More Easter dining options here.

Courtesy of the artist (Courtesy of the artist)

Do you have an event our readers should know about? You can submit details at ctnow.com/events and email kuse@courant.com, aellis@courant.com and lbukowinski@ctnow.com at least 10 days before the date of your event. And high-resolution jpegs help us to get the word out.