The Kids Are Hot! Hit One Of These Free Splash Pads In Greater Hartford

Susan Dunne
The hot weather is upon us, and on steamy days our heads go to “where can I take the kids to cool off?” There’s the local public pool, but sometimes kids would rather just run around in the water somewhere other than the hose at home. And that time-honored “beat the heat” practice of opening a fire hydrant is difficult and, besides, you need permission.

Enter the public splash pad. The watery, absolutely free fun areas — a cross between a playground and a kiddie pool — have the added benefits of wearing the kids out and being easy on parents and caregivers (no worries about your kid going underwater, however, adult supervision is heavily encouraged (Most of the public pads do not have lifeguards). Most parks welcome everyone, including non-residents.

We’ve gathered a list of some of the splash pads in the Greater Hartford area. We've tried to be thorough, but most likely this list is not all-inclusive.

Hartford

All open dawn to dusk daily until Labor Day.

Columbus Park, Franklin Avenue

Cronin Park, Granby Street

Forster Park, Harvard Street

George Day Park, Arbor Street

Goodwin Park, Maple Avenue

Hyland Park, New Britain Avenue

Keney Woodland Park, Greenfield Street (two splash pads)

Keney Waverly Park, Waverly Street

Lozada Park, Seyms Street

Pope Park, Park Terrace

Pope North, Russ Street

Sigourney Square, Sigourney Street

West Hartford

Open daily until Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adult supervision is requested.

Beachland Park, 847 South Quaker Lane

Kennedy Park, Oakwood Avenue

Fernridge Park, Fern Street

Wolcott Park, New Britain Avenue

Bristol

Open June 23 until Labor Day. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rockwell Park, Jacobs Street

Page Park, Dewitt Drive

Stocks Playground, Middle Street

New Britain

Open daily until Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chesley Park, Wildwood Street

Willow Street Park, Willow Street

Southington

Open June 23 until August. Weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays noon to 8 p.m. Open for residents and their guests.

Memorial Park, Woodruff Street

Windsor

Windsor doesn’t have splash pads, but it does have “spray features” to cool down. Weekdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekends noon to 6 p.m. Full hours until third week in August, then weekends until Labor Day

Deerfield Park, Colton Street

Gosley Pool, in Stroh Park

Plainville

Open until Labor Day. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Paderewski Park, Cooke Street

Cromwell

Open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

Watrous Park, Geer Street

Meriden

Monday to Saturday noon to 4 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Open until Aug. 26.

City Park on Park Avenue and Franklin Street.

