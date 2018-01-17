Singing Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Bringing 4 Of Her Puppets To Foxwoods

The ventriloquist can’t talk just now.

Darci Lynne Farmer, the celebrated 13-year-old singing voice thrower and latest winner of “America’s Got Talent,” is in the first week of her first national headlining tour but has succumbed to the flu. According to her publicist, Darci was just able to make it through an appearance on the “Today” show Monday before she was completely floored by the illness. (Darci is expected to play her two shows at Foxwoods Jan. 20.)

Phone interviews, including one scheduled with The Courant, were canceled while Farmer went to the doctor. Farmer’s puppet friends Petunia the rabbit, Oscar the mouse, Okie the duck and Katie the yodeling cowgirl were similarly indisposed.

Yet, hours later, the young trouper and her handlers graciously offered that she could answer four emailed questions. A 13-year child of this reporter was quickly pressed into service to ensure that the questions would be palatable to the stricken performer. Note that at no time can you see Darci’s lips move.

Q: How many different puppets are you traveling with on this tour?

A: Four.

Q: Do you name all the puppets yourself?

A: Yes, I usually hold a puppet and play with different voices until something happens and the right voice just hits me. Then, I'll pick a name that just seems to fit the character that naturally comes out.

Q: Who makes the puppets?

A: Well, I got to meet several really neat puppet makers at the annual Vent Haven ventriloquist convention in the summertime. Most of my puppets were made by them.

Q: What is the hardest thing about ventriloquism?

A: Saying certain letters without moving my mouth is tough… like B, P and W, you know. Also, it gets tough to keep my voice in shape as the shows get longer. Singing in multiple voices, especially Oscar's, can make my vocal chords tired. That's why the experts say I should mix in some regular open mouth singing. I also have to make sure I get plenty of rest.

Plenty of rest is assured now that Darci is decked by the flu.

Darci’s ventriloquistic singing voice is as strong as her spoken one. She interacts naturally and convincingly with her puppet friends, interrupting them gracefully or reacting with apparent shock to their humorous outbursts.

When she was 12 years old, Farmer became just the third ventriloquist (following one of her idols, Terry Fator, and Paul Zerdin) and the third pre-teen female (after Bianca Ryan and Grace VanderWaal) to be declared the season’s big winner on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The young ventriloquist turned 13 in October. Following four sold-out shows in Las Vegas, her first national tour was announced this month. The Jan. 20 Foxwoods date is just the second stop on that tour, which began Jan. 13 in Atlanta.. A second Foxwoods performance was quickly added due to public demand.

On “America’s Got Talent,” Farmer dazzled the judges not just with her confident technique but her range. For one appearance, she and her outspoken elderly woman puppet Edna Doorknocker walked right up to the judge’s table and serenaded Simon Cowell with a rousing rendition of Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

DARCI LYNNE FARMER performs two shows Jan. 20, at 3 and 7 p.m., in the Grand Theater at the Foxwoods Resort Casino complex, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. Tickets are $27 to $59. Information: 1-800-FOXWOODS and foxwoods.com.