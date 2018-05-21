10 Ways To Kick Off Summer

Did we think it would ever arrive? It's Memorial Day weekend, the official start to summer. We suggest you get started soaking up the sun one of these 10 ways.

Eat Lobster

And fried clams or shrimp, or whatever floats your boat as your favorite summer seafood. Every summer we love profiling the state’s seasonal sweet spots, those destinations only open in warmer weather. We’ll be picking that pleasurable task up again this year, but in the meantime, feast your eyes on our most popular profile to date, the Lobster Bomb at Ford’s in Noank, in the video above. You can find the entire series here and pick your favorite for yourself. You’ll also find some of Connecticut’s notable lobster rolls here.

Eat Ice Cream

It’s time to scream for ice cream. Fill your summer with treats from these Connecticut sweet spots, featuring farm-fresh ingredients, crazy flavors and decadent toppings. We’ve taken a look at 25-plus ice cream shops around the state for you to try. (Many shops also offer vegan or dairy-free options.) courant.com/icecream.

If you love peanut butter, this one's for you: 3 scoops of peanut butter ripple chunk ice cream with peanut butter and chocolate drizzles, whipped cream and peanut butter bark candy. Where can you get this? Read story here.

Go Ahead, Wine

Raise a glass to celebrate the end of a horrid winter. We’re building a guide to what you'll find at the wineries of Connecticut, their signature vintages and special releases, their gourmet food and live entertainment options, and a few surprises (wine slushies, anyone?). So much to savor, so little summer. Details here.

Liquid Sundays

Foxwoods hosts a summerful of pool parties for the 21-plus crowd at Foxwoods, which run Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day on Sunday afternoons from noon to 6 p.m. Each party has a theme, and some have special celebrity guests. Admission is $20, ($50 on celebrity weekends), and there are day bed and cabana rates available. Admission is free the first hour of the opening party on May 27, and $20 after 1 p.m. foxwoods.com

Summer seekers gathered for the annual opening of the Foxwoods Resort & Casino Pool at Fox Tower Sunday to party in the heated pool while enjoying food and drinks and listening to music spun by a DJ. The Sunday summer pool parties run through Labor Day and start at noon.

Eat (And Drink) Outside

We’ve been waiting all miserable winter for warmer weather. Finally, it’s time to dine and drink outdoors. Pull up a chair (or barstool) on one of these local patios and enjoy an app, a meal, a drink, and most definitely the sunshine.

Warm temps fuel our need to dine under sunny skies. Click through for some of the Nutmeg state's patios.

Pick A Brew

The state's beer scene is growing so fast you probably can’t keep up. We're trying to, telling the stories behind these local breweries and what you'll find when you visit: core beers, specialty brews and sought-after releases; tasting room amenities, food trucks, special events and more. Check the breweries of Connecticut here.

Take A Hike

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has again issued its Sky’s The Limit adventure challenge that dares hikers to seek the highest points, views or destination points along 14 “lesser-known” hiking trails across Connecticut. Those who find them will be rewarded with bragging rights, plus a staff medallion, pin or hiking staff. Find the trails and more details here.

Fly High

Something to cross off your bucket list: Foxwoods’ HighFlyer zip line lets two people at a time yeee-haaaa! downward from the top of the Fox Tower, reaching speeds of 60 mph to reach the landing spot 3,750 feet away. Details here.

Too much? Connecticut has more than a half-dozen perhaps tamer zip lines and rope courses to thrill your inner Tarzan. Details here.

More and more families are learning the ropes at aerial adventure parks, destinations featuring zip lines, high wires, ropes courses and other adrenaline-rush-producing experiences.

Back To The Beach

With more than 332 miles of coast, Connecticut’s shoreline has plenty of spots where you can take a stroll or stake your umbrella when the weather is warm and skies are blue. Here are five destinations, with information on parking, amenities, points of interest, and most importantly, where to eat nearby. Details here.

Find A Swimming Hole

If it’s hot, initiate summer with a dip in one of these four swimming holes. If it’s not, take a picnic and just sit by the water and dream of dips ahead. Details here.