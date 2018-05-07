Dancing The Night Away: Tango, Salsa Nights At Hartford Ballroom

Every Friday night is a different kind of adventure at Hartford Ballroom.

The second Friday of every month, the sexy music of Argentina accompanies couples doing close-embrace tango. On the third Friday, anything goes: waltz, foxtrot, rumba, cha-cha. Fourth Fridays have a Latin flavor, as dancers shuffle their feet and shake their booties to the tunes of Gilberto Santa Rosa and other salsa greats.

At each event, dozens of dance-loving Greater Hartford residents gather at the studio on the fourth floor of 56 Arbor St. to try new steps, meet new partners and mingle until the wee hours.

On the two most recent nights, the king and queen of these dance parties — which cost only $10 and include some potluck fare and a bit of wine — are Nate Evans and his mother, Michele Evans. Nate, who owns Hartford Ballroom with his sister, Lisa Spiro, offers instruction, chooses the music and sometimes accompanies it with claves, cowbell or egg shakers. Michele, a 63-year-old bundle of energy, goes from partner to partner, helping each to perfect the moves and take full enjoyment from the music.

“When dancing, you learn, you forget, you relearn. It’s a process,” Michele says. “It’s how you deal with the mistakes, that’s the fun.”

In addition to Hartford Ballroom’s regular day and evening dance lessons, the Evanses open their doors for these Friday nights. A diverse crowd – male, female, racially mixed, ranging from the 20s to 80s, many arriving with a partner, many without – crowds the dance floor. “You don’t need a partner. You just need a willingness to learn and to put your arms around and dance with strangers,” Nate says.

The popular dance lessons at Hartford Ballroom are followed by open dance parties that last well into midnight. Click through the gallery for more photos. (Cloe Poisson | Cpoisson@courant.com) (Cloe Poisson | Cpoisson@courant.com)

Women wear swingy or clingy skirts for tango, snug jeans or leggings for salsa, high-heeled, strapped dancing shoes for both. “Tango is very improvisational. Salsa is all about style,” says Nate.

Victoria Basanets comes to both tango and salsa nights.

“Tango is elegant and tender. When you dance you can feel you’re a woman,” says Basanets, an immigrant from Ukraine. “Salsa is modern and fun.”

Christina Oswald of Canton likes salsa, swing, waltz, merengue.

“I love moving with the music. It’s very nice to be social and be with a real person who wants to learn how to dance,” Oswald says.

Oliver Toal of Windsor got interested in tango and met Nate at the Yale Tango Club in New Haven. “He was really good so I came here. I liked how people looked when they danced,” Toal, 23, says. “I wanted a little challenge.”

Dancing not only lets people forget their troubles, Michelle says, but virtually requires them to.

“Dancing requires concentration. If I’m dancing and thinking ‘who just came in the door,’ I’ll miss my step.”

HARTFORD BALLROOM is at 56 Arbor St., Suite 411 in Hartford. The second Friday of each month is tango (“Milonga Mariposa”), the third is a social, the fourth is salsa. Lessons begin at 8 p.m. Open dancing begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 1:30 a.m. Bring a potluck dish if you are so inclined. Admission to the dance parties is $10. hartfordballroom.com.