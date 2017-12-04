Fright Haven To Open For 'Frightmare Before Christmas'

Fright Haven, the haunted house in Stratford that opens every Halloween, will be open for four days in December to celebrate its second annual “The Frightmare Before Christmas.”

The Yuletide-themed haunted house will feature overworked, deranged elves; rejected toys that come to life; a family’s horrifying Christmas; and a live-action version of "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer." The event also includes a behind-the-scenes peek at how “The Frightmare Before Christmas” was created.

It will be open Dec. 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each day. The event is recommended for ages 12 and older.

More holiday events here.

Admission is $25 in advance at frighthaven.com. Those who use the code word "CLAWS" at checkout will save $5 off each ticket. At-the-door admission is $30 or just $20 with a donation of nonperishable food for the Connecticut Food Bank.

Fright Haven is in the Stratford Square Shopping Plaza, 411 Barnum Ave. Cutoff, next to L.A. Fitness, Marshall's and Ninety Nine Restaurant. frighthaven.com.