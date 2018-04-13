Foxwoods Opens 60-MPH Zip Line From Top Of Fox Tower

The real action at Foxwoods Resort Casino isn’t on the gaming floor. It’s on the roof of the Fox Tower.

On Thursday, the casino cut the ribbon on its HighFlyer zip line. Two people at a time can strap in and yeee-haaaa! downward from the launch pad, 350 feet in the sky, at up to 60 mph to the landing spot 3,750 feet away on the lawn next to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center.

Brian Stewart, owner of HighFlyer, says the Mashantucket Pequot land is a unique zip-lining setup.

“You’ve got this beautiful surrounding forest land with a high-rise tower in the middle. That doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Stewart says. Other skyscraper-based zip lines exist, he says, but only in big cities.

HighFlyer is part of a strategy to make the resort more family-friendly. Last year, the casino opened Thrill Tower, with the 120-feet Sky Drop chair and the 10-story-high Sky Launch. The lineup will be enhanced this year by what the casino says will be one of the world’s longest and fastest go-kart tracks.

HighFlyer isn’t a cheap thrill: The cost is $69 for adults, $59 for kids and active-duty military, for a ride that lasts about 60 seconds. But the open-air thrill ride is a refreshing break from the windowless casino and, really, does anybody go to Foxwoods to be frugal?

Pre-Boarding

Visitors don’t just wander up to the roof and jump onto the zip line. There is a pre-boarding process. First comes the payment, a waiver signing and a weigh-in. Don’t try to beg if you weigh less than 65 pounds or more than 300. HighFlyer’s website states that “the limits are set for safety and insurance purposes and we cannot budge even a pound up or down.” The height limit is 6-feet-7.

Zip liners then go to the 30th floor, are strapped into harnesses and get a safety lesson. Then all climb to the roof, where the lesson is reinforced by a “flight crew,” who know riders may have second thoughts once they see the scary drop. Attendants carefully attach the harnesses onto the lines, then push the riders downward.

Foxwoods' HighFlyer zip line launches from the 350-foot-high Fox Tower and hurls downward 350 feet at up to 60 mph, landing at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. Click through for more photos.

It’s chillier and windier on the roof than on the ground, so zip liners may want to wear jackets. Shoes that may fall off are not allowed. When high-flyers see the open-mesh flooring on the launch pad, they’ll be glad they left the stilettos at home. And pack light: Each person gets only a small bag, strapped to the harness, to carry possessions. Those who want photos should bring hands-free GoPros.

The Flight

“The flight crew get a minimum of a week of training, how to harness, how to send, how to receive, how to do the maintenance on the lines. Everything is checked daily,” says Rachel Metzger, HighFlyer director of operations. She added that the training emphasizes calmness, to ease any fears riders might have. The panoramic view from the top may be intimidating, but once the flight begins, the fear disappears. Riders are released two-by-two. Having someone, even a stranger, glide beside you adds to the fun. The view is unique and spectacular, the wind gives a sensation of flying and then the flight is over. Not all zip liners will reach the landing spot. Depending on wind conditions, the zipping may stop a bit short. Crew members come out with long poles and pulleys to retrieve anyone left hanging.

The High Flyer is open daily noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Tickets are timed. A free shuttle runs continuously from the landing site back to the casino. On May 10, 50 percent of the proceeds of each ticket purchased will go to Special Olympics Connecticut. foxwoodshighflyer.com

More Zip Lines

Here are a few more places in Connecticut to go zip lining:

The Adventure Park at Storrs features zip lines and challenge crossings between tree platforms. The park offers extended hours on Fridays and Saturday for illuminated "night climbs." StorrsAdventurePark.com.

Soarin’ Indoors Aerial Adventure Center in Manchester offers aerial challenges including rope bridges, cargo nets, swings and zip lines. soarindoors.com.

Nomads Outdoor Adventure in South Windsor has trails, zip lines and obstacle courses. nomadsct.com/outdoor-adventure.

Fields of Fire Adventure Park in Mystic has elevated trails, platforms, obstacles and zip lines. fieldsoffiremystic.com.

The Adventure Park at The Discovery Museum in Bridgeport has "treetop trails" with platforms connected by zip lines, wood and ropes. discoveryadventurepark.org.

Brownstone Exploration & Discovery Park in Portland offers rock climbing, wakeboarding, zip lining, cliff jumping, kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, obstacle courses, beaches and floats. brownstonepark.com.

Empower Leadership Sports and Adventure Center in Middletown has zip lining, canopy tours, tree climbs and scavenger hunts. leadershipsports.com.

Woodbury Ski Area features zip lining, a climbing wall, summer tube runs and other outdoor fun. woodburyskiarea.com.