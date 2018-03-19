Easter Egg Hunts And Bunny Breakfasts Galore In CT

Easter is on April Fools’ Day this year, so there’s no guarantee the Easter Bunny won’t be up to a few pranks, but you can count on these egg hunts, bunny breakfasts and Easter-themed events being the real thing.

All Saints Orthodox Church: The Hartford church offers an Easter Egg decorating class March 23 at 6 p.m. and March 24 at 9:30 a.m. Learn the art of Pysanki: Ukrainian Easter Egg decorating. $25 per class. Registration: allsaintshartford.org and 860-721-0280.

Hill-Stead Museum: Farmington Community Services partners with the Farmington museum for the 40th Annual Spring Egg Hunt on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Three egg hunts, musical entertainment by Sunny Train, spring crafts and bunny photos. The age 2 and under hunt starts at 10:30 a.m.; age 3 to 5 hunt at 10:45; age 6 to 10 hunt at 11. Arrive early for morning story time with the Hartford Yard Goats and stick around after the hunts for another story by Miss Connecticut Eliza Lynne Kanner. Free, but nonperishable food donations for the Farmington Food Pantry are encouraged. hillstead.org

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets: The Easter Bunny strolls through Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets on March 24 and 31, 11 a.m .to 2 p.m., handing out treats from Lindt Chocolate and posing for pictures along the way. premiumoutlets.com/outlet/clinton-crossing.

Newington: The Easter Bunny and friends play host to Stew Leonard’s Bunny Breakfast March 24 and 25, 9 to 10 a.m. Children receive Easter coloring sheets. Photo ops with the Easter Bunny. Adults and children ages 12 and over are $12.99; children age 11 and younger are $9.99. Advance reservations/payment required: 860-760-8100.

Bolton: The Easter Bunny shows up for the Community Voice Channel’s third annual Spring Celebration on March 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at 105 Notch Road. Photos ops, animals from the 4H Hop-A-Long Club, games, coloring, Andy the Armadillo, the Strong Family Farms Chicken Mascot and more. Free. Please RSVP by March 22: easter@cvcct.org.

Ray of Light Farm: The Easter Bunny visits this East Haddam farm on March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Games, basket raffles, wagon rides, and a continual egg hunt. Hot dogs and drinks for sale. $10 per participating child. Tickets must be purchased in advance: rayoflightfarm.org and 860-873-1895.

Railroad Museum of New England Meet the Easter Bunny on the Railroad Museum of New England's Easter Bunny Express, running March 24, 25 and 31 in Thomaston. Meet the Easter Bunny on the Railroad Museum of New England's Easter Bunny Express, running March 24, 25 and 31 in Thomaston. (Railroad Museum of New England)

Railroad Museum of New England, Thomaston: The Easter Bunny hops on the the Naugatuck Railroad on March 24, 25 and 31, for a scenic excursion along the Naugatuck River. The train heads to the Easter Bunny’s secret Easter Patch, where children can participate in a rubber duckie hunt before returning to historic Thomaston Station. Rides are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Children 3 to 12 are $16, adults are $18, and seniors 62 and older are $16. Children 2 years old and younger are only $1. rmne.org or 860-283-7245.

Connecticut Trolley Museum: Easter Bunny Fun Days at the museum run March 24, 25, 30 and 31, when the the Easter Bunny will be roaming the grounds and posing for pictures from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children receive an Easter egg with a surprise inside when they complete an Easter Scavenger Hunt. Children can make their own bunny ears and dress-up as a motormen in the imagination area. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $12 adults, $11 seniors (62-plus), $10 children (ages 4 to 12), $3 children (ages 3 and under); museum members receive half off admission.

Connecticut Trolley Museum Easter Bunny Fun Days run March 24, 25, 30 and 31 at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. Easter Bunny Fun Days run March 24, 25, 30 and 31 at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor. (Connecticut Trolley Museum)

Scott’s Orchard and Nursery: More than 4,000 eggs are stuffed with candies and goodies for little scavengers age 10 and under at Scott’s annual Easter Egg Hunt March 24 at 2 p.m. at the farm in South Glastonbury. There is also a designated "lil" ones area for kids under 2 years. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes before start time because the farm gates will close to ensure safety for the visitors during the egg hunt. scottsorchardandnursery.com.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center: An Easter Egg Adventure on the museum’s Wheels in the Woods trail is March 24, 25 and 31. A maximum of 25 kids per session start on trails, where they can gather eggs in the woods, then head to the Overbrook Nature Center, where they meet live animals and create a craft. Eggs are turned in for a goody bag. There are several sessions each day. Pre-registration and pre-payment required: 203-977-6521. Members: $20 per child; free admission for member adults. Nonmembers: $25 per child; 1 free adult admission for every paying child; additional adults $5 (gate admission is included). stamfordmuseum.org

Danbury Railway Museum: Vintage trains leave every 30 minutes with the Easter Bunny aboard March 24 and 25 and 30 and 31. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday. noon to 4 p.m. Each child receives a small gift from the Easter Bunny. $12 adults; children under 24 months are free. 203-778-8337. Reservations suggested: danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

New England Air Museum Visit with the Easter Bunny at the New England Air Museum’s 4th annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 30. Visit with the Easter Bunny at the New England Air Museum’s 4th annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 30. (New England Air Museum)

New England Air Museum: The Fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt is March 30 in Windsor Locks. Families and children ages 1 through 10 are invited from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be divided into two age groups (ages 1 through 5 and ages 6 through 10), and children will collect one egg in each of the following colors: red, blue, purple, green and yellow. Once a child has found all five colors of eggs, they will exchange their eggs for a prize bag of goodies to take home. There is a strict limit of five eggs/one prize per child, and a limited number of prizes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must bring their own egg hunt bag/basket. Rain or shine. Included with general admission: $10-$15. neam.org

Lyman Orchards, Middlefield: An Easter Cupcake Basket & Cookie Workshop is March 30 and 31. Children dress up like bakers to decorate an Easter cupcake basket and cookie. Pre-paid reservations are required: lymanorchards.com, 860-349-1793.