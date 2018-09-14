Finding Your Way To (And Through) Connecticut's Corn Mazes

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm, in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner, is, appropriately, a place of tranquility. Over its 360 acres, thousands of broad-breasted white turkeys gobble and roam inside and outside of their huge barn. Other farm animals – sheep, goats, ducks, chickens, cows, donkeys – run around in fenced-in areas. Stone walls, green pastures, a pumpkin patch, shady trees and homemade ice cream contribute to the peaceful vibe.

But there is one place on the farm where tranquility is absent. On weekends until Halloween, silly confusion reigns among the tall stalks, as Ekonk Hill opens its 10th annual corn maze. The farm, in the Moosup section of Sterling, is one of many statewide that celebrate autumn by luring visitors into cornfield labyrinths and challenging them to find their way out.

There's A Fair In CT Every Weekend Through Mid-October »

“You can race your friends to see who can get out first, you can find all the stations,” says Katie Hermonot, whose family owns the farm. “We have a mini-maze for kids. They can find the five hidden pumpkins.”

But the No. 1 priority is getting out. It usually takes 45 minutes to an hour to figure out the maze, Hermonot says, and often, people walk out the way they walked in.

Some visitors may feel tempted to grab an ear of corn off the stalks while wandering the maze and sneak it home. Hermonot advises advise against it: “The corn is for animal feed. It’s edible to humans, but it doesn’t taste good.”

Many farms use GPS mowers to cut their labyrinths into patterns. This year, Ekonk Hill’s pattern is a pumpkin, but the pattern can only be seen from the air.

The maze will be open Sept. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Night mazes are Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 6 to 8 p.m. Last entry is an hour before closing. Admission is $10, $7 ages 3 to 10, free for 2 and younger and includes a hay ride to the pumpkin patch, a ring toss, a corn crib and a cornhole game. The farm is at 227 Ekonk Hill Road. getlostinthemaze.com.

John Woike / Hartford Courant The corn maze at Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm in Moosup is open through Oct. 27. The corn maze at Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm in Moosup is open through Oct. 27. (John Woike / Hartford Courant)

More Mazes

Brown’s Harvest, 1911 Poquonock Ave. in Windsor. Two mazes — one for kids themed “Space Exploration” — open daily from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last ticket sold at 5 p.m. $10 weekdays; weekends $12, $10 12 and younger. Opening weekend discount $2. Starting Sept. 23, admission includes hayride on weekends. Nighttime flashlight mazes on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27, 6:30 to 9 p.m., $10. brownsharvest.com.

Nathan Hale Homestead, 2299 South St. in Coventry. Corn maze filled with about 25 spooky, costumed characters. Not recommended for children younger than 8. Sept. 28 and 29 and Oct. 5 and 6, 7 to 9 p.m. each night, rain date Oct. 7. $10 per person, $30 per family, $25 per family for members. ctlandmarks.org/hale-events.

Connecticut Landmarks The corn maze at Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry is haunted. The corn maze at Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry is haunted. (Connecticut Landmarks)

Hayes Corn Maze, 151 East St. in North Granby. Butterfly-themed maze open Sept. 15 to Oct. 28, Fridays 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays noon to 9 p.m., Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Last ticket sold half hour before closing. $8 ages 14 and older, $6 13 and younger, 4 and younger free. facebook.com.

Fort Hill Farms, 260 Quaddick Road in Thompson. The “Corn Maze Adventure” with the theme “The American Farmer,” has five miles of trails, for 8 years and older, about 90 minutes to complete. $12, $10 11 and younger. Mini-maze for 3 and older. $7 all ages, about 30 minutes to complete. Saturday to Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last ticket sold 90 minutes before closing. Adults-only nights Wednesday to Friday 6 to 10 p.m., BYO flashlight. Mazes open until Nov. 3 forthillfarms.com.

Foster Family Farm, 90 Foster St. in South Windsor. Two mazes, total four miles of trails. Theme is “Enchanted Forest.” Open Sept. 15, 16, 19, 22, 23 and 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Open daily Oct. 1 to 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. $12 for ages 13 to 59, $11 for ages 60 and older and college students, $7 for ages 4 to 12, free for 3 and younger. Daytime admission includes hayride. Dollar-off coupons are on the website. fosterfarm.com.

Courtesy Foster Family Farm The theme of the corn maze at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor is "Enchanted Forest," and features a unicorn pattern. The theme of the corn maze at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor is "Enchanted Forest," and features a unicorn pattern. (Courtesy Foster Family Farm)

Buttonwood Farm, 1963 Glasgo Road in Griswold, open weekends and holidays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last ticket sold one hour before close. $10, 2 and younger free. Admission includes the corn crib, duck races, rides and a straw mountain. Maze takes 45 minutes to an hour. buttonwoodfarmicecream.com.

Lyman Orchards, 32 Reeds Gap Road in Middlefield. Two miles of pathways, themed “Dancing with the Stars.” Open now until Nov. 4, Wednesday to Friday 3 to 6 p.m., weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10, $5 ages 4 to 12, free to 3 and younger. Discounts available with Big Y Silver Savings cards or Big Y gold coins. One dollar from each admission is donated to American Cancer Society. lymanorchards.com.

Courtesy Lyman Orchards The theme of this year's corn maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is "Dancing with the Stars." The theme of this year's corn maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is "Dancing with the Stars." (Courtesy Lyman Orchards)

Elm Knoll, 153 Moody Road in Enfield. Maze open daily Sept. 29 to Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last ticket sold at 5 p.m. $6 weekdays, $8 weekends, includes hayrides, animals. elmknollfarms.com.

Wells Hollow Farm, 656 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton. Oct. 6 to 28, Friday to Sunday, as well as Columbus Day, Oct. 8. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. and evening 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for days, $9 for nights, 3 and younger free. BYO flashlight. wellshollowcreamery.com.

March Farm, 160 Munger Lane in Bethlehem. Traditional labyrinth maze with three miles of pathways open weekends Sept. 15 to Oct. 28, as well as Columbus Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10, carried children free. marchfarm.com

Fair Weather Acres, 10 County Line Drive in Cromwell. Fall Festival, which includes a 1.4-mile corn maze shaped like a farmer driving a tractor, hay rides, a scarecrow walk, a grain corn pit, go-carts, a child’s hay maze, farm animals, a playground and a pumpkin patch, runs Sept. 14 to Oct. 28 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., last ticket sold at 4:30 p.m. $19, $16 child, family four pack $64, military personnel 50 percent off, grandparents 50 percent off on Sept. 22 and 23 when accompanied by child. fairweatheracres.com.