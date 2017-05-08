The United Kingdom has about 2,000 old castles. Most were built before the mid-16th century, when the invention of gunpowder and cannons made the old fortified constructions obsolete. Some are crumbling ruins, symbolic tokens that the monarchy is always present, or evidence of turning points in history. Others survived the centuries relatively intact and are still inhabited by families or have been put to other uses.

A student-curated exhibit at Yale Center for British Art focuses on both kinds of buildings, in 32 paintings from university collections. The inhabited castles are interesting, but the imagination is captured by the artworks on the facing wall, of the collapsing vestiges of days gone by.

Pevensey Castle in Sussex was built in 290 A.D. as a Roman Saxon fort and re-inhabited by the Norman conquerors in 1066. It was abandoned in the 16th century. When it was recreated in a John Hamilton Mortimer oil on canvas painted 200 years later, it was a stark relic.

Corfe Castle, Dorset, 1862 Joseph Nash/Yale Center for British Art "Corfe Castle, Dorset, 1862," a watercolor, gouache and graphite on paper by Joseph Nash, is part of the exhibit "The British Castle: A Symbol in Stone" at Yale Center for British Art.

Corfe Castle in Dorset, a royalist bastion demolished during the English Civil War in 1645 on orders of Parliament, is seen in a 1764 painting by John Inigo Richards as a falling-apart curiosity viewed by travelers.

Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire was built in the 1120s and endured a six-month-long siege in 1266. James Ward painted it in 1840, 14 years after Sir Walter Scott's novel "Kenilworth" caught the fancy of the public. By that year, it was the ruin it remains today, not the impressive palace inhabited in the 16th century by Robert Dudley, the Earl of Leicester, the hero of Scott's novel.

When Hendrik Frans de Cort painted Chepstow Castle in Wales in 1795, it was a tourist attraction, a far cry from its days as a strategic fortification built in 1067 during the reign of William the Conqueror. Even the cliffs Chepstow stands on seem a shadow of their former, powerful selves.

The Bard Yale Center for British Art "The Bard," an 1817 oil on canvas by John Martin, is part of the exhibit "The British Castle: A Symbol in Stone" at Yale Center for British Art.

The most historically fascinating, and unintentionally amusing, image was created by John Martin, in 1817. "The Bard" shows the last bard of Wales, shaking his fist at British soldiers, ready to plunge himself off a cliff in defiance of Edward I of England, who ordered all bards to be put to death after his conquest of Wales in 1283. A British castle looms on a nearby hill, a reminder of Wales' oppressive master. Craggy mountains and a turbulent sky reflect the fury of the white-bearded troubador, who will go to his death in a red toga and black cape, a harp in his hand.

THE BRITISH CASTLE: A SYMBOL IN STONE is in the eastern end of the Long Gallery on the fourth floor of Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, until Aug. 6. britishart.yale.edu.