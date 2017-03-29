From The Creepy To The Bizarre, Connecticut's Cache Of Odd Artifacts

When visitors go to a museum, they expect to see beautiful artworks and important artifacts. What they might not know is that for every gorgeous painting and historic document, there are many other things in the archives that spend most of their time in storage. And some of them are weird.
We asked museum curators all around the state to tell us about things they have in their collections that are just a little bit too strange for regular public viewing. Most of these items have a common theme: body parts — human and animal, real and artificial. Most cannot be seen on exhibit, but people with a taste for oddball artifacts can hope that will change in the future.
Slater Museum
Slater Memorial Museum, on the campus of Norwich Free Academy, has its weirdest possession on permanent exhibit. It's a mummified arm and hand, not wrapped in cloths or covered in a sarcophagus.
"I am somewhat abashed that we have it and that it is on display," museum director Vivian Zoë said. "Teenagers love it. Ugh."
(Springfield Museums in Massachusetts has a mummified arm and hand, too. It is covered with torn cloth strips, with a metal ring on one finger. The artifact, which was on exhibit last year but is now under wraps, is dated between 2600 BC and 364 AD. It was found during an expedition in 1851.)
Lyman Allyn
Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London has a mummy, too, but it's not a human. It's a falcon. The bird of prey was likely a funerary offering to Horus, the god of the sky, of war and of hunting. The falcon, dated from the 26th dynasty (663 to 525 BCE), even has its own painted wrappings and a fancy little falcon sarcophagus, giving it a more elegant funeral than most Egyptian humans received at the time.
Yale Peabody
The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven has a lot of nightmare-inducing insects and creepy-crawlies that it puts on display. But none of them has a back story like the critter that came into the Peabody's possession on March 18, 1896.
On that day, a Yale student underwent a medical procedure. Doctors found a 16-foot-long tapeworm in his body. When tapeworms are tiny, they enter the human body through food consumption, usually undercooked meat from infected animals. Once they get inside the human body, they start growing. A tapeworm that long must have been in there for quite a while, sucking up a lot of nutrients from that student's body.
If it sucked up some of his education, too, that tapeworm might be the smartest animal in the museum.
Barnum Museum
Showman P.T. Barnum never hesitated to exhibit weird things. The Barnum Museum, the historical archive in Barnum's hometown of Bridgeport, exists to carry on in his spirit. However, there were things Barnum was willing to do that the guardians of his legacy are not.
In 1842, Barnum put what was called "The FeJee Mermaid" on exhibit at his American Museum in New York. He advertised it with pictures of pretty mermaids, but what visitors saw was a grotesque creature. Barnum's "mermaid" was sewn together with parts of a monkey and parts of a fish.
The Barnum Museum replicated the "mermaid," and according to curator Adrienne Saint-Pierre, it "looks exactly like the illustration in Barnum's autobiography." The mermaid is a grotesque creature, too, but it isn't created with animal parts. It's made of a metal armature, resin, fake fur and other elements.
That isn't the only weird artifact at the Barnum. A slice of the cake from Tom Thumb's 1863 wedding sits — desiccated and crystallized — in a box in the archives. And a "centaur skeleton" the museum acquired in 2014 carries on the chain-yanking showmanship of the great hoax artist.
Old State House
The Old State House, in the center of downtown Hartford, is fearless. It's been showing its creepy things since 1992, and its first oddity exhibit opened in 1797. In that year, Joseph Stewart started a Museum of Curiosities, filled with "natural wonders" from all over the world.
The Old State House's current recreation of Stewart's museum has such things as a two-headed pig, seen in a jar in the museum, and a two-headed calf, which stands in a display case.
Wadsworth Atheneum
Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art's submission for weirdest possession may not be as icky as other galleries'. Still, to 21st-century ways of thinking, the 19th-century trend for making "hair wreaths" seems a bit, well, hair-raising. Wreaths and other artworks were made from hair of deceased loved ones as a means of remembering them. This sprang out of an almost obsessive fixation on mourning that permeated the 19th century.
The artifact in the Hartford museum was made in 1860, created by weaving hair into a delicate floral design. The working material may make people cringe, but the end result is pretty.
The Atheneum has some other ghoulish objects in its collections that have been on exhibit in the past few years: the death mask of poet John Keats, a little sculpture made from human bones. Can a "gruesome things" exhibit be in the future?
New Haven Museum
Speaking of artworks made from human hair, here's another one. Lots of people have portraits painted of themselves. But Maria Street Hotchkiss went one step further. In the early 1830s she commissioned a waxwork of herself. Real human hair and a hair comb made it look more realistic. The work, made around 1830, has glass eyes and drop earrings. It is not a freestanding waxwork but is framed in deep frame for hanging on the wall. It was donated to the New Haven Museum by Hotchkiss' daughter-in-law. Museum spokeswoman Julie Winkel said it was last up during the Wooster Square exhibit in 2013.
Mark Twain House
The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford has a rather maudlin artifact that is another reminder of the 19th century's obsession with mourning. Langdon Clemens, the son of Sam and Olivia Clemens, died of diphtheria at age 1 1/2 in 1872. He was buried in Elmira, N.Y. After he died, a plant that grew on his grave was pulled up, pressed and preserved. "Treasuring such keepsakes was a common way to maintain a connection with a departed family member and mourn him from afar," said museum spokeswoman Jennifer LaRue.
Connecticut Historical Society
Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford has another 19th-century mourning artifact, a "corpse preserver." The item, made between 1876 and 1879, was designed to prevent a body from decomposing during the grieving period. The black walnut case is insulated with horsehair. After the body was placed in the preserver, an iron tray was filled with ice, to keep the body cool. The melted ice dripped down the end of the case. A little hinged window could be swung open to view the face of the corpse. So it's sort of like a coffin, except it was re-used after the bodies were taken out and buried.
Housatonic Museum
Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport owns a Tom Otterness sculpture. A photograph of the sculpture is not suitable for a family newspaper. Otterness is known for his public art, but this piece wouldn't go over well as an outdoor installation either.
The sculpture depicts a naked man sitting in a chair, ready for romance. A naked woman in a bowler hat crouches on all fours in front of him. It's called "Mr. and Mrs."
"I wouldn't say that I would never show it, but the right show hasn't been curated yet," said curator Robbin Zella.
New Britain
New Britain Museum of American Art owns a small sculpture called "Throne" by Daniel Riccio. It was on view during an exhibit of his work in the late 1970s. The sculpture doesn't look like anything more than its title, a throne. But it's really a bong. "Much to the artist's delight, the museum was not aware of that when we purchased it," said NBMAA spokeswoman Melissa Nardiello.
The bird at the top of the chair is the mouthpiece. Whatever herb the user wants to smoke would be inserted into the two back posts.
"It has never been used and hasn't been on view since, not because of what it is, but the opportunity to show it in a way that makes sense hasn't come about," Nardiello said. "It is a hidden treasure and legend among the staff."
Florence Griswold
The Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, the home of American Impressionism, is a very polite museum, so its submission for weird object may seem tame compared to the others. It's not really a disgusting object, more a memorial of disdain for one particular artist, Robert Fullonton.
Like many artists who stayed at the colony, Fullonton was allowed to paint a panel on the wall of Miss Florence's dining room. He painted a California seascape in 1918. Then he skipped out without paying his room and board bill. The other artists, outraged at this slap in Miss Florence's face, had Fullonton's painting pried off of the wall and turned around. A nicer artist, William Chadwick, painted the other side.
"Rocky Seacoast" is a pretty artwork. Fullonton may have been a weaselly cheapskate, but he was a decent painter. It has been on exhibit only once.
Mystic Seaport
Mystic Seaport is known as "Museum of America and the Sea," so it's not surprising that its most gruesome possession comes from a sea creature. A whale's eyeball, acquired in 1949, has been covered with a coat of what may be varnish or shellac.
"It's about the size of a softball. It is usually in storage. We often take it out for school field-trip programs," said museum spokesman Dan McFadden. As with the Slater's mummy arm, kids love the icky things.
Bruce Museum
Bruce Museum in Greenwich put its "tsanta" on exhibit in the 1990s, and again in 2007. It has been under wraps ever since.
Tsantas are shrunken human heads. Tsantas were created by Jivaro Indians in Ecuador and Peru, as a way to show their enemies who's the boss. The heads became popular souvenirs in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Then the export of human heads was banned and fake ones started being made to accommodate the tourist trade.
The Bruce suspects its tsanta may be a forgery. But there is no conclusive proof and museum officials know that the head, which is 4 inches high, may make visitors squirm. "Objects like this require careful consideration by museums in order to display them in a way that is respectful, appropriate and meets high ethical standards," a museum release states.
Greenwich Historical Society
In the realm of creepy possessions, no state museum can beat what was donated to Greenwich Historical Society in 1997. The artifact has never been put on display.
At first glance, GHS' yellowish-brown tobacco pouch just looks like an ordinary, ratty old drawstring bag, like something falling apart in grandma's attic or gathering mold at a junk shop.
But the story behind the purse is ghastly. A pirate nicknamed Gibbs was hanged on April 22, 1831, on Bedloe's Island, the island where the Statue of Liberty now stands. A Stamford man, Mr. Ferris, wanted to attend the execution but wasn't feeling well, so he told his friends "bring me back the hell hound's heart." After the execution, a physician dissected the corpse. The doctor removed Gibbs' heart from its pericardium — the sac that holds the heart — and brought the pericardium back to Ferris.
Ferris had the pericardium tanned and stitched, transforming it into a tobacco pouch as a memento that he could carry around with him.
Look at it again. It doesn't look so ordinary any more, does it? Shiver me timbers.