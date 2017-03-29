From The Creepy To The Bizarre, Connecticut's Cache Of Odd Artifacts

When visitors go to a museum, they expect to see beautiful artworks and important artifacts. What they might not know is that for every gorgeous painting and historic document, there are many other things in the archives that spend most of their time in storage. And some of them are weird.

We asked museum curators all around the state to tell us about things they have in their collections that are just a little bit too strange for regular public viewing. Most of these items have a common theme: body parts — human and animal, real and artificial. Most cannot be seen on exhibit, but people with a taste for oddball artifacts can hope that will change in the future.

Slater Museum

Slater Memorial Museum, on the campus of Norwich Free Academy, has its weirdest possession on permanent exhibit. It's a mummified arm and hand, not wrapped in cloths or covered in a sarcophagus.

"I am somewhat abashed that we have it and that it is on display," museum director Vivian Zoë said. "Teenagers love it. Ugh."

(Springfield Museums in Massachusetts has a mummified arm and hand, too. It is covered with torn cloth strips, with a metal ring on one finger. The artifact, which was on exhibit last year but is now under wraps, is dated between 2600 BC and 364 AD. It was found during an expedition in 1851.)

Lyman Allyn

Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London has a mummy, too, but it's not a human. It's a falcon. The bird of prey was likely a funerary offering to Horus, the god of the sky, of war and of hunting. The falcon, dated from the 26th dynasty (663 to 525 BCE), even has its own painted wrappings and a fancy little falcon sarcophagus, giving it a more elegant funeral than most Egyptian humans received at the time.

Yale Peabody

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven has a lot of nightmare-inducing insects and creepy-crawlies that it puts on display. But none of them has a back story like the critter that came into the Peabody's possession on March 18, 1896.

On that day, a Yale student underwent a medical procedure. Doctors found a 16-foot-long tapeworm in his body. When tapeworms are tiny, they enter the human body through food consumption, usually undercooked meat from infected animals. Once they get inside the human body, they start growing. A tapeworm that long must have been in there for quite a while, sucking up a lot of nutrients from that student's body.

If it sucked up some of his education, too, that tapeworm might be the smartest animal in the museum.

Barnum Museum

Showman P.T. Barnum never hesitated to exhibit weird things. The Barnum Museum, the historical archive in Barnum's hometown of Bridgeport, exists to carry on in his spirit. However, there were things Barnum was willing to do that the guardians of his legacy are not.

In 1842, Barnum put what was called "The FeJee Mermaid" on exhibit at his American Museum in New York. He advertised it with pictures of pretty mermaids, but what visitors saw was a grotesque creature. Barnum's "mermaid" was sewn together with parts of a monkey and parts of a fish.

The Barnum Museum replicated the "mermaid," and according to curator Adrienne Saint-Pierre, it "looks exactly like the illustration in Barnum's autobiography." The mermaid is a grotesque creature, too, but it isn't created with animal parts. It's made of a metal armature, resin, fake fur and other elements.

That isn't the only weird artifact at the Barnum. A slice of the cake from Tom Thumb's 1863 wedding sits — desiccated and crystallized — in a box in the archives. And a "centaur skeleton" the museum acquired in 2014 carries on the chain-yanking showmanship of the great hoax artist.

Old State House

The Old State House, in the center of downtown Hartford, is fearless. It's been showing its creepy things since 1992, and its first oddity exhibit opened in 1797. In that year, Joseph Stewart started a Museum of Curiosities, filled with "natural wonders" from all over the world.

The Old State House's current recreation of Stewart's museum has such things as a two-headed pig, seen in a jar in the museum, and a two-headed calf, which stands in a display case.

Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art's submission for weirdest possession may not be as icky as other galleries'. Still, to 21st-century ways of thinking, the 19th-century trend for making "hair wreaths" seems a bit, well, hair-raising. Wreaths and other artworks were made from hair of deceased loved ones as a means of remembering them. This sprang out of an almost obsessive fixation on mourning that permeated the 19th century.

The artifact in the Hartford museum was made in 1860, created by weaving hair into a delicate floral design. The working material may make people cringe, but the end result is pretty.

The Atheneum has some other ghoulish objects in its collections that have been on exhibit in the past few years: the death mask of poet John Keats, a little sculpture made from human bones. Can a "gruesome things" exhibit be in the future?

New Haven Museum

Speaking of artworks made from human hair, here's another one. Lots of people have portraits painted of themselves. But Maria Street Hotchkiss went one step further. In the early 1830s she commissioned a waxwork of herself. Real human hair and a hair comb made it look more realistic. The work, made around 1830, has glass eyes and drop earrings. It is not a freestanding waxwork but is framed in deep frame for hanging on the wall. It was donated to the New Haven Museum by Hotchkiss' daughter-in-law. Museum spokeswoman Julie Winkel said it was last up during the Wooster Square exhibit in 2013.

Mark Twain House

The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford has a rather maudlin artifact that is another reminder of the 19th century's obsession with mourning. Langdon Clemens, the son of Sam and Olivia Clemens, died of diphtheria at age 1 1/2 in 1872. He was buried in Elmira, N.Y. After he died, a plant that grew on his grave was pulled up, pressed and preserved. "Treasuring such keepsakes was a common way to maintain a connection with a departed family member and mourn him from afar," said museum spokeswoman Jennifer LaRue.

Connecticut Historical Society

Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford has another 19th-century mourning artifact, a "corpse preserver." The item, made between 1876 and 1879, was designed to prevent a body from decomposing during the grieving period. The black walnut case is insulated with horsehair. After the body was placed in the preserver, an iron tray was filled with ice, to keep the body cool. The melted ice dripped down the end of the case. A little hinged window could be swung open to view the face of the corpse. So it's sort of like a coffin, except it was re-used after the bodies were taken out and buried.