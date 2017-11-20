Finder Keepers Scavenger Rock Hunt Returns To West Hartford

The WeHa Artists' Emporium, a consortium of artists who live and/or work in West Hartford, presents its annual Finders Keepers rock hunt starting on Dec. 1 to 9.

The artists paint or decorate rocks and hide the rocks in different locations in West Hartford. Those who find them get to keep them.

Those wishing to participate should join the Facebook group, The WeHa Artists Emporium, to see the daily clues. Clues are posted several times a day, to give a wide variety of people the chance to see the clues and participate in the hunt. People who find the rocks are asked to photograph the rock they found and post their victories on the Facebook page, so others know to stop hunting for that particular rock.

WeHa Artists Emporium Holiday Art Market will be Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the empty car showroom at 430 New Park Ave. in Hartford.