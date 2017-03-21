UConn Grad's Classy, Colorful, Wearable Art On Display At Windham Textile

Dyllis Schlosser Braithwaite is the opposite of what people envision when they think of a fashion trendsetter. She's 89 years old, 5-foot-3, a size 12 to 14 and a suburban shopkeeper.

But she is a legend in her adopted hometown of Barrington, Ill. For decades, she ran a fine-fabrics store there, and at the same time she'd make outfits for herself. People gathered to watch and marvel at Braithwaite's skill in combining seemingly non-matching fabrics into ingenious, individualistic aesthetic presentations.

"I collage. I combine different things," Braithwaite said in a phone interview. "I get chills up and down my spine when I know it's perfect."

A collection of about 100 of Braithwaite's outfits is on exhibit now at the Windham Textile and History Museum. The exhibit was curated by Laura Crow, a recently retired professor of costume design at the University of Connecticut and director of the UConn Historical Costume and Textile Collection. It was moved from its planned venue, the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the Storrs campus, to the Willimantic location when UConn, in a budget-cutting move, temporarily closed its 11,000-piece Historical Costume and Textile Collection.

The Windham museum, dedicated to telling the story of textile arts and manufacturing, is an ideal venue for Braithwaite's vision. Still, her sometimes wild, often shockingly multicolored and always elegantly contemporary creations are an unusual sight in the Victorian-era building filled with antique sewing machines and other remnants of Willimantic's long-ago heyday as a center for thread making.

"Dyllis has a brilliant ability to combine fabrics. Fabrics that don't actually go together, she could make them go together," Crow said. "She'd combine a tropical linen print with a geometric. She used home-decorator fabrics, folkware patterns. Her fabrics are gorgeous but they become richer because of the combinations."

Braithwaite grew up in New Hartford and graduated from UConn in 1951. Her home economics education major required her to take classes in art and tailoring. She met her future husband, Bill Braithwaite, in UConn's 4-H Club. They married and moved to Europe and then to the U.S. Midwest, following her husband's career path while Braithwaite raised their three children.

Then, in 1972, Braithwaite took a job managing a fabric store. A few years later, she bought the business from her boss and shifted the inventory to high-end fabrics made of natural fibers. Her "career" as a fashion designer for herself began there, and she quickly became known for her singular look, not just in town but on the fabric-merchandising circuit.

"I would get nudges. I'd go to the grocery store. People would stop me and say 'I love what you're wearing,' strangers, people I'd never spoken with before," Braithwaite said. "I'd go to fabric shows on the West Coast, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and they'd always be watching to see what I would wear. ... A pattern-company lady saw what I was wearing at a fabric show and bought all the fabrics from me to make the same garment."

Braithwaite loved the attention her outfits got and began to count the "hits" — mentions, compliments, etc. — she got on each one.

"I went to the symphony one afternoon and I wore an outfit that I got 11 hits. I'd go into the bathroom, into the symphony shop, into the church library, no matter where I went, women would say, 'where did you get that?'" she said. "Men would stop me, too."

She became so well-known that she had a float every year in Barrington's 4th of July parade to show off her fabrics and clothes.

Braithwaite did not design her clothes patterns herself, but used commercially available patterns. Crow said she appreciates Braithwaite's special fondness for the designs of Issey Miyake. Braithwaite made them her own by using of unique fabrics and unlikely combinations. She prefers simple patterns, which show off the fabric to better advantage.

"Her fashion is supposed to appeal to the intellect. It's not sexy. It's a kind of feminism, clothes for the intelligent woman," Crow said. "She's an attainable fashion figure for people who appreciate and care about how they look without being a sleek, thin fashion model."

Braithwaite does not sew much anymore, due to macular degeneration. "It's hard to thread a needle now," she said. During her sewing days, she said, she loved making the clothes for herself and loved the interactions they inspired.

"It's how I met a lot of my friends," she said. "I'm going to be 90 this year. A lot of my friends are dying off. I've made some wonderful new friends."

"THE TIMELESS ART OF Dyllis: FORTY YEARS OF CREATIVE CLOTHING" will be at Windham Textile and History Museum, 411 Main St., Willimantic, until May 14. millmuseum.org.