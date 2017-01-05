Director Thomas Loughman Making His Mark At Wadsworth Atheneum

Thomas Loughman has been at the helm of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford for just shy of a year. Usually, it takes about a year for a new director to start putting his stamp on a museum and a community. But the museum's newest director and CEO has already made himself known in Hartford.

So far Loughman's signature move has been the "Wadsworth Welcome" program he initiated on Aug. 24. More successful than Loughman had hoped, the program offers free memberships and admission for Hartford residents and has attracted 1,000 sign-ups so far, from all neighborhoods in the city, according to Atheneum statistics.

Loughman is even more excited about another facet of those statistics. "More than two-thirds of the people who have signed up are in the 18-to-45 age bracket. This is the Holy Grail. This is the future," Loughman said.

"The decision-maker when visiting an art museum in any household is usually in their late 50s. ... If you were to call up any of my colleagues [at other museums] and ask them about audience aging, that's the phrase that makes people blanch or go beet red. It's what they're worried about," he said. "To know that our enrollment is so weighted toward younger people, in particular 42 percent of those new enrollees are millennials, is just wow."

Museum spokeswoman Amanda Young added that the new enrollees encompass a wide range of communities. "In tracking the primary languages spoken at home by registrants, there are 17 languages other than English spoken among the constituents," Young said. "Fifteen percent primarily speak Spanish."

Now that Loughman has broadened the Atheneum's audience, it's time for the Atheneum to show that audience new and wonderful things.

The first major exhibit produced under Loughman's tenure opens next week: "Utamaro and the Lure of Japan." Among other artworks, the show will reunite two Japanese masterpieces for the first time in 130 years: "Fukagawa in the Snow" (1802-1806) from the Okada Museum of Art in Japan with the Atheneum's own, "Cherry Blossoms at Yoshiwara" (1793). The exhibit has a Hartford connection, too.

"When the United States Navy landed on the shores of Japan in 1853, they came bearing diplomatic gifts, among them deluxe pistols made by the Colt factory here in Hartford. In exchange for those pistols, Commodore Perry was presented with samurai swords and a major textile panel, a room decoration, to ferry back to the United States and give to the Colts," Loughman said.

Kitagawa Utamaro Gift of Mrs. Jared K. Morse / Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art This woodblock print, titled “Two Geisha Preparing for a Fancy Dress Procession” by Kitagawa Utamaro, is part of the exhibit “Utamaro and the Lure of Japan,” coming to the Wadsworth Atheneum. This woodblock print, titled “Two Geisha Preparing for a Fancy Dress Procession” by Kitagawa Utamaro, is part of the exhibit “Utamaro and the Lure of Japan,” coming to the Wadsworth Atheneum. (Gift of Mrs. Jared K. Morse / Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art)

Future shows will include a tribute to the centennial of J.P. Morgan's gift of hundreds of artifacts to the Atheneum and a show on surrealists' reactions to the Spanish Civil War and World War II.

Off On The Right Foot

Leaders in the Hartford arts community say Loughman got off on the right foot with "Wadsworth Welcome."

City resident Marta Bentham, a member of the Atheneum's board, said "Wadsworth Welcome" has lit up city residents' interest in the museum. "The people in the community now see the museum as part of their daily life," she said. "They see the Wadsworth now just as they see the Cathedral of St. Joseph. When you refer to it, it's just 'the cathedral.' Now people don't say 'the Wadsworth Atheneum.' They say 'our museum.'

"I was standing in line at the CVS waiting for a prescription and people behind me were saying 'I hear there's a Japanese exhibit coming'," she said. "That didn't happen before."

Susan Talbott, Loughman's predecessor as director of the Atheneum, praised her successor's "Wadsworth Welcome" initiative. "This shows that Tom believes as much as I do in building diversity and engaging audiences," Talbott said when the program launched. "It's the strongest sign of commitment you can give because anything involving budget is always the hardest thing to do."

Henry R. Martin, chairman of the Atheneum's board of trustees, said Loughman is changing the culture in the museum. "He's working with the staff to become a little more sensitive to the visitor that is coming into the museum, to make sure we are relevant to them," Martin said. "I think that 'Wadsworth Welcome' is the first of several things you're going to see led by Tom and Tom's vision."

Cathy Malloy, CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council, echoed Martin's optimism. She praised Loughman for "getting the word out" about the museum, and is looking forward to what he has in store. "He's still the new kid on the block," Malloy said.

Kristina Newman-Scott, head of cultural programs for the state Department of Economic and Community Development, said she was encouraged by the move toward racial inclusivity that came with "Wadsworth Welcome." "Hartford is over 70 percent people of color. The unfortunate reality is that this is not reflected in arts and cultural organizations," Newman-Scott said. "If we're moving toward people of color being a majority in the U.S., how can we ensure a space for everybody?"

She said she looks forward to working with Loughman and other arts leaders to increase inclusivity in all aspects of organizations' existences. "There is currently no staff of color in leadership positions [at the Atheneum]. We want to help our arts organizations move in that direction, too," she said. "We're in the capital city. We all should lead by example."

A Childhood Among Art

Loughman's exhibition instincts are grounded in a well-rounded background in a wide variety of artistic eras and styles. And to think that when he started his college career, he wanted to major in biology.

Loughman was born and raised in Morristown, N.J. As a child, his parents were fond of "dragging me and my sister into New York systematically to bring us to the theater and to visit art museums," he said.

As a freshman at Georgetown University, Loughman attended an orientation for biology majors, but that fizzled out when a professor asked him what he wanted to do. "'I don't really know' was the answer," he said.

Loughman didn't last long in that major. He switched to international relations. That put him only halfway to his ultimate destination. "A friend said 'Why not take this course with me?' ... a course on medieval and Renaissance architecture in Italy," he said. "I said, 'What does that have to do with me? Why would I ever do that?'"