'Things With Wings' Art Hunt In West Hartford

Last year, WeHa Artists Emporium held a spring art hunt, in which 100 small works of art were hidden all over Elizabeth Park and people came and found them. The event will be repeated this year, at another park, to be announced April 29, the same day as the hunt.

The theme this year is "Thing With Wings," and the artworks depict bees, birds, angels, Pegasus, fairies and other winged creatures, both real and fantasy. The hunting starts at 9 a.m., as soon as the park is announced.

"You have to be fast," says Julie Phillipps, one of the artists in the West Hartford artists' collective. "This is definitely an early-bird-catches-the-worm kind of event. If you wait an hour, the art will be long gone. You have to be ready to hop in your car and go."

Other artists participating in the event are David Davis Wilson, Phyllis Meredith, Eina Rieger, Stefanie Marco, Hannah Jackson, Denise Balcanoff, Kimberly Heil, Joslyn Austin, Pamela Howard, Bonnie MacKenzie, Dawn Manogue and Sarah Loiselle.

To find out where the hunt will be this year, visit the Things With Wings Facebook event page. facebook.com.